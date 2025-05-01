Buffs Beat

Shedeur Sanders’ Personal Brand Sells Out Amid NFL Fan-Led Boycott: 2Legendary Apparel

In less than a week, former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ independent apparel line, 2Legendary, has completely sold out—fueled by a wave of fan support that continues to back the quarterback’s personal brand over the NFL machine.

Before he’s even taken a snap in the NFL, former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has done what many seasoned pros haven’t—build a personal brand that sells out overnight.

Sanders’ personal apparel line, 2Legendary, officially sold out this week, just days after the former Buffaloes quarterback was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round with the No. 144 pick overall. It’s the result of a growing grassroots movement that began online among fans who’ve made it clear: they’re not just buying into Sanders as a player—they’re buying into him.

At the start of this week, the 2Legendary line offered just three items: a hoodie, a T-shirt, and a long-sleeve shirt—branded with Shedeur’s signature 2Legendary logo, which for fans seems to stand as a message of self-belief and identity. Now, every item is marked “sold out.”

For many fans, purchasing Sanders’ gear wasn’t just a show of support—it was a statement. “This is the new culture he said he is bringing,” one fan posted on X, capturing the broader sentiment.

The message flooded social media after the draft: buy his brand, not just the league’s version of it.

That movement is now manifesting in more than just independent merch sales. On Wednesday, Fanatics confirmed that Sanders' Browns jersey is officially the No. 1 seller among all 2025 NFL Draft picks on NFLShop.com and the team’s official store.

It’s a rare double-win—leading both in licensed NFL gear and personal brand performance—especially for a fifth-round pick. But Sanders has been building this lane for a while. In a 2023 interview with Mile High Sports, he summed up his philosophy: “If it ain’t about the brand, I can’t do it. Everything I do is around it.” That mindset has paid off. His commitment to authenticity and control over his image laid the foundation for the grassroots support he's seeing today.

Even his father, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, once cautioned him about the journey ahead. In a February 2024 Well Off Media video filmed by Deion Sanders Jr., Coach Prime told Shedeur, “You’re not your own brand. You’re just learning to be a man and be your own brand.” It was part challenge, part lesson—an acknowledgment that brand identity isn’t just declared, it’s built.

Now, just over a year later, Shedeur’s sold-out merch line and No. 1 jersey ranking among 2025 draft picks suggest he’s done exactly that.

Sanders built a massive following in Colorado through his social media presence, documentary exposure, and high-level performance under his father. While critics questioned his draft day slide, fans rallied behind his authenticity and directness when facing such a tough situation. That loyalty has only grown stronger since draft day.

This marks a turning point not just for Sanders but for what’s possible for modern athletes. By building his own lane, Sanders is giving future players a blueprint for balancing personal ownership with professional opportunity.

And with 2Legendary gear gone from shelves and jersey orders stacking up, it’s clear his supporters are all in.

In a draft cycle where many talked about where Shedeur Sanders should have gone, his fans remind everyone where he’s going. And they’re coming with him.

BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has a diverse background in sports journalism, media, and marketing, with experience covering college football, hockey, and professional combat sports. Ben previously worked in athletic communications at the University of Colorado at Boulder and contributed to coverage of Buffs athletics through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is seeking a master's degree in Sports Management from Texas A&M University and holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche, and Denver Nuggets games, analyzing sports advertising trends, and running his online vintage retail business.

