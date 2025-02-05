Shedeur Sanders reveals the top question NFL teams are asking him
The biggest question hovering around Shedeur Sanders during the pre-draft process has been consistent. How will he handle life in the NFL without his father, Deion Sanders, serving as his head coach for the first time? During his latest 2Legendary podcast, the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback addressed this very topic, revealing that scouts and coaches are particularly curious about his transition away from his dad’s direct sideline influence.
“The main question that everybody wants to know is of course it’s the first time being without Dad as a coach,” Sanders said. “Then, you know, we just talk about everything and why it’s important to move forward and why I’m the most guaranteed risk you could take.”
As one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects in recent memory, Sanders has grown used to this line of questioning. Despite having Deion Sanders as a father and mentor, he insists that the upcoming change is far from a concern. He even mentioned a conversation with New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll at the Shrine Bowl that was mostly “service level,” indicating teams are focusing on basic fit and personality traits before delving deeper.
When asked what he believes his father wants for him in the NFL, Sanders was direct: “To just have success. Do what it takes to win and have longevity. That’s the main thing he’s been preaching with me for the longest.” For Deion Sanders, a Hall of Famer well-versed in the demands of professional football, long-term success and stability seem to be priorities over immediate impact alone. Shedeur notes that while heightened expectations come with higher draft positions and bigger contracts, he is prepared to meet those challenges head-on.
Another point that has surfaced regularly is whether he gets frustrated by the perpetual Deion questions. Sanders made it clear he does not. “I don’t get annoyed at all.” Rather than shying away from his father’s legacy, he embraces the lessons and mindset that Deion continues to provide. From the outside looking in, it appears Shedeur is not only ready to operate without his dad in the same locker room, but he is eager to prove he can thrive on his own merits in the NFL.
Sanders is projected as a top five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. While he won't be in attendance during the event in Green Bay, he'll continue to generate buzz over the next two months.