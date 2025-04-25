Buffs Beat

Shedeur, Shilo Sanders Emotional Reaction: Travis Hunter Drafted To Jacksonville Jaguars

Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders displayed an emotional reaction to teammate Travis Hunter being drafted No. 2 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft. Former Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver Hunter made NFL Draft history.

Bri Amaranthus

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and safety Shilo Sanders (21) pose for a photo before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and safety Shilo Sanders (21) pose for a photo before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Sanders brothers are in Texas with their family and father/coach Deion Sanders instead of attending the NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Colorado fans will not be surprised to see how the Shedeur and Shilo's faces lit up with big smiles to hear that Hunter was drafted No. 2 overall to Jacksonville in a blockbuster draft trade with the Cleveland Browns.

University of Colorado Buffaloes football players Shedeur Sanders (L) and Travis Hunter (R) watch during the third period bet
Oct 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; University of Colorado Buffaloes football players Shedeur Sanders (L) and Travis Hunter (R) watch during the third period between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"So proud of Trav," Shilo says on the video.

At the last minute, the Jaguars traded up from No. 5 with the Cleveland Browns to select the two-way star that will play both offense and defense for the Jaguars.

Hunter also became the first player to be announced at the NFL Draft as both a cornerback and a receiver.

NFL draft prospect, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter, signs autographs during the NFL Draft Red Carpet event at
NFL draft prospect, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter, signs autographs during the NFL Draft Red Carpet event at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Thursday, April 24, 2025. / Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jacksonville is coming off a rough 4-13 season in 2024 and Hunter is a burst of excitement surrounding the organization heading into 2025. A generational talent, Hunter has proven he can help turn programs around. Just two years removed from going 1-11, in Hunter's final season, Colorado went 9-4 and nearly made it to the Big 12 championship game. 

Jacksonville general manager James Gladstone is the NFL’s youngest GM at 34 years old and exploded onto the scene with this blockbuster trade. It's a huge get for Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

"I'm just super excited, you know. I get to go back home, but also, you know, somewhere I wanted to play, and I'm so excited that they picked me," Hunter said to NFL Network. "The crazy part is I had no conversation with them outside of the combine, so I didn't know what to expect, and I'm excited that they came and picked me. I wanted to cry, but I can't cry right now because I'm too excited."

ESPN NFL insider Mel kiper Jr. called Hunter "the best player in this draft."

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and safety Shilo Sanders (21) pose for a photo before the game against the
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and safety Shilo Sanders (21) pose for a photo before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For Jacksonville, Hunter is expected to play on offensive and defense.

"Jaguars are expected to play their first-round draft pick Travis Hunter on offense and defense. They will on-board him by giving him a heavy dose of the wide receiver position while still playing him at his more natural position on defense. Two positions for pick No. 2," Adam Schefter reported.

In Hunter’s 2024 Heisman trophy winning season, he led the Big 12 with 96 receptions and 15 touchdowns while racking up 1,258 receiving yards. He won the Fred Biletnikoff Award for being the best wide receiver in college football.

On defense, Hunter was a lockdown cornerback. He had 36 total tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes defended, one tackle for loss, and one forced fumble. Hunter won the Chuck Bednarik Award for being the best defensive player in college football.

Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

