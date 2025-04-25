Shedeur, Shilo Sanders Emotional Reaction: Travis Hunter Drafted To Jacksonville Jaguars
Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders displayed an emotional reaction to teammate Travis Hunter being drafted No. 2 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft. Former Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver Hunter made NFL Draft history.
The Sanders brothers are in Texas with their family and father/coach Deion Sanders instead of attending the NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Colorado fans will not be surprised to see how the Shedeur and Shilo's faces lit up with big smiles to hear that Hunter was drafted No. 2 overall to Jacksonville in a blockbuster draft trade with the Cleveland Browns.
"So proud of Trav," Shilo says on the video.
At the last minute, the Jaguars traded up from No. 5 with the Cleveland Browns to select the two-way star that will play both offense and defense for the Jaguars.
Hunter also became the first player to be announced at the NFL Draft as both a cornerback and a receiver.
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Shilo Sanders Makes Late Pitch To NFL Teams Ahead Of Draft
MORE: Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Lose Another Offensive Lineman To Transfer Portal
MORE: Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft Controversy Continues With Viral Gatorade Video
Jacksonville is coming off a rough 4-13 season in 2024 and Hunter is a burst of excitement surrounding the organization heading into 2025. A generational talent, Hunter has proven he can help turn programs around. Just two years removed from going 1-11, in Hunter's final season, Colorado went 9-4 and nearly made it to the Big 12 championship game.
Jacksonville general manager James Gladstone is the NFL’s youngest GM at 34 years old and exploded onto the scene with this blockbuster trade. It's a huge get for Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
"I'm just super excited, you know. I get to go back home, but also, you know, somewhere I wanted to play, and I'm so excited that they picked me," Hunter said to NFL Network. "The crazy part is I had no conversation with them outside of the combine, so I didn't know what to expect, and I'm excited that they came and picked me. I wanted to cry, but I can't cry right now because I'm too excited."
ESPN NFL insider Mel kiper Jr. called Hunter "the best player in this draft."
For Jacksonville, Hunter is expected to play on offensive and defense.
"Jaguars are expected to play their first-round draft pick Travis Hunter on offense and defense. They will on-board him by giving him a heavy dose of the wide receiver position while still playing him at his more natural position on defense. Two positions for pick No. 2," Adam Schefter reported.
In Hunter’s 2024 Heisman trophy winning season, he led the Big 12 with 96 receptions and 15 touchdowns while racking up 1,258 receiving yards. He won the Fred Biletnikoff Award for being the best wide receiver in college football.
On defense, Hunter was a lockdown cornerback. He had 36 total tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes defended, one tackle for loss, and one forced fumble. Hunter won the Chuck Bednarik Award for being the best defensive player in college football.