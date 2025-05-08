Why Did Shedeur Sanders Switch Cleveland Browns Jersey Number To No. 12?
After being selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 144th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, known for wearing No. 2 throughout high school and college, will now sport No. 12 as he begins his NFL career in Cleveland.
The Browns recently released their official rookie jersey numbers, confirming that Sanders will wear No. 12, while fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel of Oregon will don No. 5. However, the announcement immediately sparked conversation online, with Sanders’ switch drawing the most attention.
While Sanders hasn’t publicly revealed the reason behind the change, fans have plenty of theories—and they’re not without merit.
For starters, there’s the connection to his father and Colorado coach Deion Sanders. Flipping his father’s iconic No. 21 gives you 12—a subtle but obvious nod to "Coach Prime," whose influence on Sanders' journey has been impossible to miss.
There’s also a more modern layer of symbolism: Sanders’ Audemars Piguet (AP) watch, which he frequently showcases in an on-field celebration. The pose, a wrist held up to the air, has become so iconic that it’s simply become known as “the Shedeur.”
In that light, the No. 12 feels even more fitting: a nod to both patience and precision and a reminder that while his draft night may have required a wait, it was still perfect timing.
Then there’s the highly accurate, tinfoil-hat math. Twelve times twelve equals 144—the exact pick where Sanders was selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Coincidence? Maybe. But some fans think not and are already spinning the “Illuminati-style equation” as a sly nod to his doubters—another oddly satisfying reason behind the jersey number switch.
There’s also the more practical angle. Sanders' college number, No. 2, is currently taken by Cleveland veteran wide receiver and return specialist DeAndre Carter. But even if it were available, superstition suggests it might be a number best left alone, especially for a quarterback.
Browns fans know No. 2 hasn’t exactly brought success at quarterback—both Johnny Manziel and Tim Couch wore it, and both became cautionary tales in Cleveland lore. By choosing No. 12, Sanders sets himself apart from that legacy and gives himself a clean slate in a city eager for a franchise quarterback.
The number 12 also carries a rich legacy across the NFL, worn by some of the game’s most iconic quarterbacks—Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Terry Bradshaw, to name a few. But for Sanders, the connection runs deeper. Brady isn’t just a 7-time Super Bowl champ; he was also a mentor and coach to Sanders and has long been a figure for the young quarterback to look up to. Wearing No. 12 could be more than a nod to NFL greatness—it might be a subtle tribute to someone who helped shape his approach to the game.
For now, all of this remains speculative. Sanders hasn’t publicly revealed the reason behind the switch to No. 12—but the number change only adds to the rookie's intrigue. What is clear, though, is that he has been locked in ever since arriving in Cleveland. From early workout clips to behind-the-scenes glimpses at team facilities, Sanders has wasted no time proving he’s ready to earn his place.
Regardless of its meaning, if things go Sanders way in Cleveland, it may become his next number worth retiring.