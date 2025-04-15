Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter Jersey Retirement Causes Controversy
The Colorado Buffaloes will honor two of the most dynamic players in school history during Saturday’s annual Black and Gold Spring Game by retiring the jersey numbers of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.
While the moment is being billed as a celebration of excellence, the decision has stirred strong reactions across social media—especially regarding Sanders, whose critics argue the honor is at best, premature.
For Colorado's former cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, the recognition feels inevitable.
Hunter not only took home the Heisman Trophy, he swept nearly every major award in 2024, including the Walter Camp Award, Bednarik Award, Lott IMPACT Trophy, and Biletnikoff Award—an unprecedented feat for a player who starred as both a cornerback and wide receiver.
He also became the first two-time winner of the Paul Hornung Award, honoring the nation’s most versatile player. With Hunter’s impact on both sides of the ball, deciding to retire No. 12 is understandable to many fans and analysts.
Still, some feel the timing is rushed, pointing to the fact that it took 23 years for Colorado to retire the number of its first Heisman winner, running back Rashaan Salaam.
But Sanders' jersey retirement has generated the most controversy.
Critics across social media argue the move is more about appeasing Colorado coach Deion Sanders than celebrating undeniable merit. Detractors point to the fact that Sanders never won a conference title and was blown out by BYU at the Alamo Bowl in his lone bowl game appearance with the Buffaloes.
Yet Sanders’ numbers tell a different story.
One of the most statistically efficient quarterbacks in college football history, Sanders ended his four-year career ranked 14th all-time in NCAA Division I with 14,353 yards and 134 touchdowns while completing over 70 percent of his passes.
At Colorado, he set more than 100 school records, including the most passing touchdowns (64), and the best completion percentage (71.8 percent).
In 2024, he threw for a program-record 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns, earning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.
Supporters argue that Sanders’ résumé alone justifies the honor—and that his impact on the modern era of CU football can’t be measured solely by wins and losses.
For "Coach Prime", the ridicule stems from the legacy of being a Sanders.
"When that last name is on your back, you're going to be attacked, and ridiculed, and naysayed," "Coach Prime" told the media after the Buffs' pro day. "We are built for that, he was raised for this moment."
Even so, the decision raises fair questions. How should a program define greatness? What weight should individual performance carry over team success? And who else—among CU’s long list of historic contributors—should be next?
In today’s college football landscape, where branding, media reach, and player influence are reshaping the game, the jersey retirements could signal a redefinition of legacy at Colorado.
Whether it comes as deserved praise or premature celebration, Saturday’s ceremony is another reminder that in Boulder, the "Coach Prime" effect is rewriting tradition—and doing it proudly.