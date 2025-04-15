Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter Having Jerseys Retired At Colorado Buffaloes Spring Game
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter were inseparable. Now, immortalized.
The Colorado Buffaloes will retire the pair's jersey numbers, Sanders's No. 2 and Hunter's No. 12, at this Saturday's spring scrimmage, less than five months after the pair played their final game for the Buffs.
The numbers are the fifth and sixth to be retired in Colorado program history, though all four previous retirees have or will be reintroduced with differing ways to honor. No. 11 for running back Bobby Anderson, No. 24 for running back Byron White, and No. 67 for offensive lineman/linebacker Joe Romig were all retired but returned to circulation following the 2019 season.
Colorado's first Heisman Trophy winner and lone College Football Hall of Famer, running back Rashaan Salaam, had his No. 19 jersey number retired in 2017 following his tragic death the year prior. The number will be retired 19 years from the date it was honored, set to be reintroduced in 2036.
Hunter was the consensus best player in college football last season, lining a trophy case for the eons. Among several other honors, he was named winner of the Heisman Trophy, Walter Camp Award, Bednarik Award as national defensive player of the year and Biletnikoff Award as most outstanding receiver regardless of position.
As a projected top-five pick in the NFL draft later this month, Hunter dominated both sides of the ball and rewrote the sport's history. The junior's "HE12MAN" campaign for college football's most prestigious honor was a rousing success, becoming the most talented player on the gridiron at all times and one of the most beloved figures in the stands.
Hunter also set Colorado single-season records in 2024 in touchdowns (15) and 100-yard games (eight). His 96 receptions and 1,258 receiving yards are second and third in program history, respectively.
Sanders carried a heavy burden as the son of coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders but did not waver an inch over two years in Boulder. Several publications awarded the quarterback first-team All-American honors, and Sanders won the 2024 Johnny Unitas "Golden Arm" award as the top quarterback in college football.
During his two seasons in black and gold, Sanders completed a school-record 72 percent of his passes and threw for a touchdown in an NCAA Division I record 49 consecutive games. He holds over 100 program all-time marks including career passing touchdowns, passer rating and 300-yard performances.
Additionally, Sanders and Hunter established a remarkable connection dating back to the pair's time with the Jackson State Tigers in 2022. The dynamic duo will now write a new chapter in the NFL, but they'll be in Boulder together once more before the draft.
No Colorado player will wear the No. 2 or 12 again. The ceremony honoring one of college football's most entertaining one-two punches will occur at Folsom Field this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. MT on ESPN2.