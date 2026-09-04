Shedeur Sanders Turns Heads on Sidelines of Colorado vs. Georgia Tech

The Colorado Buffaloes vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets contest endured a delay but still drew out multiple past stars including Colorado legend Kordell Stewart.

However, Colorado's last breakout quarterback flew all the way from Cleveland to join his team.

Shedeur Sanders Spotted

Shedeur Sanders | Shedeur Sanders/CU Buffs

Colorado legend Shedeur Sanders pulled up to Bobby Dodd Stadium to take in the action.

CBS News Colorado Buffaloes reporter Romi Bean spotted the now second-year Browns quarterback walking into the sidelines.

Guess who’s here to support the Buffs?



Shedeur Sanders on the sideline tonight 🦬 pic.twitter.com/NWNqJTMDw6 — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) September 4, 2026

Sanders looked like he made his grand appearance early in the third quarter and got greeted by the Buffaloes' side.

Shedeur Sanders in the 🏠 pic.twitter.com/DPtGkOVJPm — Nikki Edwards (@nikkiedwardsss) September 4, 2026

Sanders recently lost his battle for the starting spot in Cleveland to veteran DeShaun Watson. But he still took the timeout to be with his former team for Colorado's season opener.

Once again, the game began with a weather delay with lightning in the area, pushing kickoff 20 minutes behind. From there, Sanders got his opportunity to watch the all-new "Go-Go" offense take shape.

Colorado Underwhelms on Offense With Shedeur Sanders in Attendance

Shedeur Sanders | CU Buffs

Colorado looked like it could've used Sanders behind center on what became a sloppy evening for the first three quarters.

Sanders' successor at quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis handled the starter reins, but struggled with holding onto the football. Lewis battled with the oil slick football and wound up losing his grip multiple times. Including once on a questionable fumble late in the second quarter that eventually got overturned into an incomplete pass, as Lewis' hand was visibly moving forward.

But worse for Lewis was a botched center-to-quarterback exchange on the same drive that resulted in a fumble. He recovered the ball but lost lots of yards and got forced to punt.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) rushes the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lewis missed throws too, with his Buffalo wide receivers failing to maintain control of the pigskin. Yet the quarterback also looked unsettled with his feet including missing a pair of deep throws during the first quarter.

His best throws came on inside crossers with Texas wide receiver transfer DeAndre Moore handling the load there. But Colorado put together long drives and ultimately, needed to punt the ball away.

Lewis appeared to be more comfortable handing the football off amid the slippery ball and humidity. Colorado leaned into a revamped offensive line that featured former Georgia offensive tackle Bo Hughley leading the blocking charge. Running backs Micah Welch and Damian Henderson II rose as two backs who carried the offensive load with the son of coach Deion Sanders watching.

Looking Back at Shedeur Sanders With Colorado

Deion Sanders | CU Buffs

Sanders emerged as a school record breaker the moment he joined his famed father at Boulder. The son already delivered a decoarated career at Jackson State, but rewrote records right away.

He passed for 510 yards in his Buffaloes debut against TCU, pulling off the upset during the 2023 season opener. That Colorado team still finished with a 4-8 record.

But Sanders took Colorado back to the bowl stage in guiding a 9-4 mark the following year and during the school's return to the Big 12. He completed 74 percent of his throws and tossed 37 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He watched his famed teammate Travis Hunter claim the Heisman Trophy that season.

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