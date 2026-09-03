How Uncanny Bo Hughley Stat Can Hand Colorado the Edge Over Georgia Tech

The Colorado Buffaloes own a 0-1 record against Georgia Tech before their Sept. 3 showdown.

Colorado and coach Deion Sanders enter Bobby Dodd Stadium as a 6.5-point underdog. The Buffaloes face an ACC power fresh off a nine-win campaign and presented a run-heavy attack that Colorado struggled to contain in last year's contest.

But new Colorado tackle Bo Hughley presents an edge on the Buffaloes' side. It's not just because of his Peach State ties, either.

Uncanny Bo Hughley Stat Surfaces

Georgia offensive lineman Bo Hughley (59) celebrates as Sanford Stadium is turned red as the game goes into the fourth during the second half of a NCAA college football game against UAB in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So Hughley knows the Yellow Jackets well, having played on teams that beat them before.

Three times to be exact during his run with the Yellow Jackets' top in-state rival the Georgia Bulldogs. Here's a look back at the three matchups.

Aug 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The Georgia Tech Ramblin' Wreck car drives on the field before a game between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2023: The 6-7 Hughley took a redshirt season here. But he watched his former team knock off Georgia Tech 31-23 to close out the regular season. Hughley's former running back teammate Kendall Milton scored twice inside the red zone and racked up 156 yards on 18 carries.

2024: Arguably one of the best contests of this rivalry, plus one of college football's longest games ever, Georgia escaped with a exciting 44-42 eight overtime victory over the Jackets. That's right, it took eight overtimes to finally decide a winner of this contest. Former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck hit Cash Jones on a 25-yard touchdown reception to finally seal the win.

2025: This recent version of the Clean Old Fashion Hate rivalry became more low scoring, but Georgia escaped with the 16-9 win over Georgia Tech. Quarterback Gunnar Stockton settled for only 70 passing yards this game. Yet running back Nate Frazier laid the ground work with 108 yards.

Significance of Bo Hughley's Presence for Colorado in 2026 Season

Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Bo Hughley (59) holds up Andrew Smart, son of head coach Kirby Smart, after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in eight overtimes at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Hughley himself is well aware of how Georgia Tech's defensive line room operates, having seen them in action three times, even if the left tackle wasn't on the field.

He'll know their tendencies, personnel plus also how they attack gaps and get off blocks. Hughley's knowledge of trench blocking that he gained out of Athens comes in handy for the 2026 season opener.

Although he and the Buffaloes are facing a somewhat inexperienced Yellow Jackets defensive line that looks like will feature three brand new starters. So this element can put Hughley, Colorado's front line plus new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion at a distinct advantage. Marion especially can attempt to test the three new starters opposite of projected returner at edge rusher Amontrae Bradford.

Brennan Marion brings the Go-Go offense to Colorado's season opener against Georgia Tech. | Brennan Marion/X

Hughley looked like he became deadloocked into a fierce left tackle battle with prized feisty newcomer Xavier Payne. Perhaps Payne will earn some reps in the Georgia Tech game too. But throwing in Hughley hands Marion, plus Sanders, assurance that they can lean into the strength and power of a seasoned tackle veteran at the collegiate level.

Colorado looks like it'll feature past power conference talent along the front line and not just limited to the former SEC representative Hughley. Left guard Jayvon McFadden comes over via Ohio State. Sanders and the Buffaloes even swooped up past Big 12 rival Demetrius Hunter from Houston.

Yet it looks like Colorado will tap into Hughley for more than just clearing running lanes and protecting quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis, but to take in his knowledge in learning how to beat Georgia Tech.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.