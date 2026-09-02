Colorado Buffaloes Tease Fresh Cleats for Week 1 vs. Georgia Tech

Colorado Buffaloes fans got another piece of Thursday's game day look before kickoff. Well Off Forever posted a photo showing black and gold Nike cleats and asked a simple question: “Colorado Week 1 cleats?” The timing makes the air worth watching, with Colorado opening its season at Georgia Tech.

The cleats appear to come from coach Deion Sanders’ Air Diamond Turf family, the signature Nike line connected to his playing career. Colorado-branded player exclusives have surfaced throughout the offseason, giving the Buffaloes a set of black, white, and gold options designed around Sanders’ own shoes.

Deion Sanders has used his Nike signature line as part of Colorado’s game-day look since arriving in Boulder. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders showed off another wave of Colorado versions in early August. The group included black and gold takes on the original Air Diamond Turf and the Air Diamond Turf II, continuing a show rollout that started a few months before fall camp.

Deion Sanders Has Been Building Colorado’s Cleat Rotation All Offseason

The Week 1 look did not come together at the last minute. In January, Sanders previewed a sheet of potential Air Diamond Turf II player exclusives with roughly 20 Colorado color combinations. By May, he was showing off the broader assortment alongside the Buffaloes’ possible uniform combinations.

Nike’s current Diamond Turf 2 football cleat keeps the retro look Sanders made famous but uses a modern football plate. The Colorado versions are player exclusives, which gives the team a connection to Sanders’ Nike history without simply handing players a regular retail colorway.

Colorado has used that connection before. Soon after Sanders arrived in Boulder, Nike supplied the Buffaloes with retro-inspired cleats from his line. Three years later, the program has enough Colorado-specific versions to match different uniform combinations across the season.

Why Deion Sanders’ Cleat Matter Beyond the Georgia Tech Game

Deion Sanders leads the Colorado Buffaloes onto Folsom Field before their 2025 game against Georgia Tech. Sanders is adjusting Colorado’s practice and sleep schedule before this year’s night-game rematch in Atlanta. | Matthew Jonas/Daily Camera

The shoes are still equipment first, but Sanders understands what gear can do for a program’s image. A cleat reveal takes only a few seconds on social media, yet it gives players, fans, and recruits something tied directly to the person who has defined Colorado’s identity since 2023.

That connection carries a little more weight this season. Colorado rebuilt the roster again and enters year four without Shedeur Sanders or Travis Hunter on the team. Deion Sanders remains the program’s most recognizable figure, so anything linked to his playing career naturally becomes part of how Colorado presents itself.

The Atlanta setting connects the cleats to Sanders’ own Nike history too. Sanders signed with Nike in 1992 while playing for the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta Braves. And more than 30 years later, his Colorado team could open a new season in the same city wearing a team-only version of his signature line.

Thursday gives the shoes a national stage. Georgia Tech has called for a whiteout at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, and the opener kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. If the black and gold pair from the Well Off Media clip this Week 1 choice, it should be pretty easy to spot against a stadium dressed in white.

Deion Sanders returns an interception during the Atlanta Falcons game against the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 1, 1989 at County Stadium in Milwaukee, Wisc. | Damian Strohmeyer / Sports Illustrated

Deion Sanders Has Always Connected Style With Confidence

Sanders has talked about appearance as part of competition since his playing days, long before Colorado had its own Diamond Turf rotation. He explained the idea again in an older interview that Colorado On SI revisited this year.

“My motto is, you look good, you feel good. You feel good, you play good. You play good, they pay good,” Sanders said.

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