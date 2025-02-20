Deion Sanders gives son valuable advice in NFL Draft process
Deion Sanders has been instrumental in guiding Shedeur Sanders through the intense scrutiny of the NFL Draft process.
As the 2025 draft nears, Shedeur is projected as a top quarterback prospect, with a heated debate over whether he or Miami’s Cam Ward will be the first QB off the board. Deion’s advice to his son has been clear to not let outside noise dictate his confidence or mindset.
“I told him, first of all, don't believe nothing they say, because people are going to criticize you so you can fall to them,” Deion said in a SiriusXM NFL Radio interview.
Coach Prime emphasized that Shedeur’s focus should be on conversations with head coaches and general managers, rather than getting caught up in media speculation. Given that the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants hold the top three picks, Deion believes his son will land in that range in April’s NFL Draft.
Deion’s wisdom extends beyond just draft strategy—he wants Shedeur to embrace the moment. Having been through the NFL experience himself, Deion knows how grueling the pre-draft process can be. Yet, he has full confidence in Shedeur’s poise and preparation, calling him “polished” and ready for the league.
Meanwhile, Shedeur has dropped hints about potential landing spots, fueling speculation about the Browns and Giants. He recently played as the Browns in Madden NFL 25, praising their scheme, and hinted at playing in Dallas frequently—a potential reference to the Giants, who face the Cowboys twice a year. Giants insiders, however, have raised concerns about Shedeur living in Deion’s shadow at the next level.
With the draft approaching, Deion’s advice remains simple. Stay focused, stay confident, and trust the process.