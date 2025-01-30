Shilo Sanders can make an impact in the NFL on his own
Shilo Sanders' journey to the NFL has been a topic of discussion, especially with his father, Deion Sanders, championing the idea of both his sons being drafted to the same team. While the idea of a "package deal" is intriguing, Shilo has made it clear that he is his own man, ready to carve his own path at the next level.
Shilo has had a unique college career, playing in multiple conferences—the SEC at South Carolina, the SWAC at Jackson State, and the Pac-12/Big 12 with Colorado. His experience across different levels of competition has molded him into a versatile defensive back.
In 2023, he emerged as the leader of the Colorado defense, leading the team in tackles and making key adjustments in the secondary. His physicality, football IQ, and leadership make him a valuable prospect for NFL teams looking for a hard-hitting safety with strong instincts.
Browns GM 'confident' Deion Sanders won't shoot down Shedeur to Cleveland, per report
Despite his father’s Hall of Fame legacy, Shilo has proven himself on the field. Deion Sanders is a Super Bowl champion and one of the greatest cornerbacks of all time, which naturally creates high expectations for his sons.
Shedeur Sanders defends his father's involvement in life and career
However, Shilo has taken a different approach than Shedeur, who is seen as a potential first-round pick at quarterback. While Shedeur’s name has been in constant NFL Draft discussions, Shilo’s path is less clear, but that does not mean he lacks the ability to thrive in the NFL.
One concern for Shilo is the possibility of being drafted alongside his brother. While the idea of the Sanders brothers playing together sounds appealing, it could also pose challenges.
Deion Sanders' signature Nike Air Diamond Turf 1 sells out in minutes
NFL teams may view Shilo as a secondary piece rather than evaluating his talent independently. This scenario is reminiscent of the Griffin twins, Shaquill and Shaquem, who were both drafted by the Seattle Seahawks but eventually went separate ways. Shilo wants to establish his own legacy rather than be seen as simply “Shedeur’s brother” or “Coach Prime’s son.”
How much are Deion Sanders and Colorado worth on the open market?
If Shilo lands in the right situation, he has the potential to be a leader in an NFL secondary. His ability to make plays, deliver hard hits, and command a defense makes him a strong candidate for a roster spot.
Now fully healthy, he has the opportunity to prove he belongs at the highest level. Shilo must embrace his own journey and show that he is more than just his father’s son—he is a standout player in his own right, ready to leave his mark on the game.