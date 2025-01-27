Shedeur Sanders defends his father's involvement in life and career
Shedeur Sanders’s football journey has been deeply intertwined with his father, Deion Sanders, whose influence as both a parent and a coach has shaped Shedeur's rise from a promising high school quarterback to one of the best in the nation at Colorado. However, as Shedeur approaches the 2025 NFL Draft, he faces a new chapter—one without his father’s direct coaching for the first time in years.
Throughout his career, Shedeur has leaned on his father, both as a mentor and a guide. Coach Prime has been an unwavering presence in Shedeur’s football life, from coaching him in high school to guiding him at Jackson State and Colorado. However, their close relationship has also drawn scrutiny. Critics often label their dynamic as “Daddy Ball,” questioning if Shedeur can truly step out of his father’s shadow and thrive independently in the NFL.
At the East-West Shrine Bowl practices in Texas, Shedeur, while not playing, met with several NFL teams, including the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants. When asked about the perception of his father’s involvement, Shedeur didn’t shy away.
“I didn’t know your parents being involved and wanting the best for you is a problem,” he said. Shedeur defended his father’s role, emphasizing that Deion’s insights, built over decades of NFL experience, are a valuable asset rather than a hindrance.
Deion Sanders’s influence even extended to Shedeur’s meetings at the Shrine Bowl, with the elder Sanders calling his son via FaceTime during an interview with the Titans to contribute to the discussion.
While some might view this as overreach, Shedeur and his family see it as an extension of the support that has helped him succeed. Deion’s knowledge of NFL franchises—gained over a storied Hall of Fame career—gives him unique insight into which teams are serious contenders versus those content with mediocrity.
Shedeur Sanders to NFL teams: “I’m the most guaranteed risk you take”
Despite his father’s prominent role, Shedeur has cultivated his own identity as a quarterback. He credits Deion for instilling a mindset of independence. “He made sure we understand, ‘We have a nice house, but this is all my stuff. This isn’t your stuff,’” Shedeur explained. This upbringing has instilled in him the drive to earn his success, regardless of the circumstances.
As the draft approaches, Shedeur faces a pivotal moment in his career. His father’s presence will always be a part of his story, but his journey into the NFL will ultimately be his to write.