Shilo Sanders To Make Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Roster? Todd Bowles Reveals Likelihood
Despite his status as an undrafted player, rookie safety Shilo Sanders is trending well toward making the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 53-man roster.
Cracking a 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie certainly isn't easy, but the former Colorado Buffaloes star has done plenty to impress coach Todd Bowles this offseason. Sanders, who spent his final two college seasons in Boulder, recorded a pass breakup during a recent training camp practice and continues to become a fan favorite in Tampa Bay. Still, the middle son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders must capitalize on the Bucs' three preseason games if he wants to make the final roster.
Following a training camp practice earlier this week, Bowles spoke on Shilo's strong transition into the NFL and his chances of "making it" in Tampa Bay.
"He's coming along," Bowles said Thursday, per the Buccaneers. "He's getting the scheme down, he's made plays like everybody else back there. There's a few tests that come up during the preseason, Tuesday night was one. The other three preseason games and practices will be the others. He's got a good chance to make it."
Sanders' first preseason test will come at home against the Tennessee Titans and No. 1 overall draft pick Cam Ward on Saturday, Aug. 9. After that, Tampa Bay will visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 16 before hosting the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 23, giving Sanders three preseason games to prove his worth.
In his final season at Colorado last year, Sanders missed time early in the season with a broken forearm but still finished third on the team with 67 total tackles, including two for a loss, while adding two pass breakups, one sack and a forced fumble.
"Shilo's got several years of film that are impeccable," Deion Sanders said at Colorado's pro day in April. "Shilo had one negative game (against Kansas State in 2024) that we can denote. Shilo's been a pillar of consistency. Shilo's an old-school player playing under these new-school guidelines. Shilo is a dawg."
Before the start of Colorado's fall camp, "Coach Prime" attended a Buccaneers training camp practice to watch Shilo compete in an NFL uniform.
"He came to visit his son; he didn't come to visit me," Bowles joked of Deion Sanders' visit. "He strictly came to see Shilo. I guarantee you he didn't come to see me. Not that I don't like him, but he's a father going to visit his son. Who wouldn't be proud to have their son trying out in the NFL?"
Bowles is entering his fourth season at Tampa Bay's helm and his eighth overall as an NFL head coach.
Shilo is one of four players from last year's Colorado team who signed an undrafted free agent contract this offseason, joining fellow safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (Jacksonville Jaguars), defensive end BJ Green (Jaguars) and wide receiver Will Sheppard (Green Bay Packers). Given the opportunity, all four undrafted former Buffs will look to impress this weekend during the NFL's first full slate of preseason games.