Deion Sanders’ Sideline Reunion With Shedeur Sanders Recalls Colorado Tradition
For a moment on the sidelines of Huntington Bank Field, the 1,500 miles between Cleveland, Ohio, and Boulder, Colorado, seemed to vanish when Deion Sanders stepped onto the field in Cleveland before Sunday’s Browns–Bills matchup.
It felt instantly familiar. Dressed in his signature style, the Colorado Buffaloes coach walked toward his son, rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and the two embraced on the sideline. It was a poignant callback to their sideline tradition that occurred before every game in Boulder.
While "Coach Prime" watched the game from the privacy of a suite, the "Grown" mindset he instilled in his son was on full display in what felt like a definitive performance that should further solidify his case as Cleveland’s long-term answer at quarterback.
A Familiar Calm: Shedeur’s Composure Echoes Boulder
From a suite high above Huntington Bank Field, Deion watched the same traits he once relied on at Colorado—poise, creativity, and toughness—carry his son through another NFL test.
Despite the Browns' loss, Shedeur helped keep Cleveland within striking distance the entire game, going 20-of-29 for 157 passing yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, both picks coming off deflected passes. But it wasn't just the rookie's stat line that told the story. Once again, Shedeur showcased the very abilities many doubted would translate to the next level.
He again showed elite escapability, extending plays and escaping pressure with his legs and athleticism, just as he did in Boulder. He even threw a block on a reverse that sprung a first down. Sanders’ willingness to do whatever his team needed is something Colorado fans vividly remember from his time in Boulder.
Another moment that recalled his CU toughness was when the pinky fingernail on his throwing hand was stepped on and ripped off. Though he exited for one play, he returned to the game on the Browns' next series. It was the same grit he showed in Boulder behind an often-overwhelmed offensive line, but still refusing to wilt under pressure.
The Browns lost 23–20, but Shedeur looked very much like a young franchise quarterback growing into the job.
Mindset on Display: 'You’ve Gotta Speak Life Into Yourself'
While at Colorado, Deion repeatedly referred to his son as “grown,” and after the game in Cleveland, Shedeur shared a message that showed exactly what his father had spent years instilling long before the NFL spotlight found him.
When asked what people were missing about the Browns that was holding them back from winning, Shedeur’s response sounded less like a rookie fifth-round draft pick making only his fifth start — and more like a fifth or sixth-year veteran who understands the bigger picture of the NFL and franchise leadership.
“If you’re in the world of pleasing people, you’ll never be happy," Shedeur explained to the media in his post-game press conference.
"I'm thankful that I was able to prove to myself that I'm able play on time, that I'm able to step up in the pocket. You’ve gotta speak life into yourself—if you look external for that, it’s not gonna happen. You just can't live in a world of thinking about other people's opinions.”
It was a message that perfectly reflects the mentality Deion instilled in him from Pop Warner to Boulder. Now, that internal belief system is showing up in Cleveland, where the rookie quarterback’s emotional steadiness is quickly becoming one of his defining traits.
It’s that trait, more than any throw, scramble, or stat line, that's turning the fifth-round pick into a legitimate franchise option.
MORE: Colorado Gets Hit With Biggest Transfer Portal Loss Yet
MORE: Michael Irvin Gets Real On Blame Surrounding Shedeur Sanders
MORE: Deion Sanders Faces Recruiting Problem After Omarion Miller Transfer News
What Cleveland Sees Is What Colorado Always Knew
Shedeur didn’t need a perfect game to make his point. He needed to show steady improvement—and he delivered.
Five starts into his NFL career, and Sanders looks increasingly like the Browns’ future quarterback: calm under chaos, steady under fire, and unshaken by his rookie mistakes.
Those traits didn’t appear overnight. They were forged in Colorado, sharpened under his Hall of Fame father, and tested in some of the most challenging circumstances a player can endure.
On Sunday, father and son met again at midfield, just as they had so many times before in Boulder. The setting changed. The stakes elevated. But the connection and the foundation built in Colorado remained the same.
Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.