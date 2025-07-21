Buffs Beat

Green Bay Packers Sign Colorado Buffaloes Star Receiver

Former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Will Sheppard is signing with the Green Bay Packers after a short free agency stretch that included a failed physical and a tryout with the Denver Broncos.

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Will Sheppard (14) takes passes at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
Former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Will Sheppard has found an NFL home.

Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Sheppard is signing with the Green Bay Packers after a whirlwind start to his professional career.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos wide receiver Will Sheppard (14) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizon
The move comes after Sheppard failed a physical with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, although no specifics were made public. He later drew interest from the Broncos, attending a tryout that fueled speculation he could stay in Colorado, but that chapter has now officially closed.

Instead, he’ll be heading to Green Bay, where the Packers are adding another young target to their growing receiver room.

Sep 14, 2024; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Will Sheppard (14) is tackled from behind by Col
Sheppard, who transferred to Colorado ahead of the 2024 season, made an immediate impact under Colorado coach Deion Sanders. The 6-foot-3 wideout brought physicality, veteran poise, and high-level experience from his SEC days at Vanderbilt.

With Colorado’s offense struggling to produce a run game, Sheppard remained a steady option for the Browns' new rookie quarterback, Shedeur Sanders.

Sheppard finished the 2024 campaign with 48 receptions, 621 receiving yards, and six touchdowns. Numbers that didn’t pop off the page but reflected his reliability among an expansive receiver room crowded with talent.

Nov 25, 2023; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Will Sheppard (14) catches a pass in warmups bef
His frame and ability to win contested catches made him a matchup nightmare for opposing defenders.

Despite not hearing his name called during the 2025 NFL Draft, Sheppard will now look to take his talents to Green Bay.

For the Packers, Sheppard represents a low-risk, high-upside signing. Green Bay is entering the season with optimism with quarterback Jordan Love behind center, and the team has invested heavily in young receiving talent to support him.

While the top of the depth chart is a lofty goal for the former Buff, there’s opportunity for someone like Sheppard to carve out a role, especially on special teams or in short-yardage settings.

From Colorado’s perspective, Sheppard’s signing wraps up the final NFL landing spot for a dynamic group of 2024 wideouts that helped lead the Buffs to a nine-win season and an appearance in the Alamo Bowl.

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Will Sheppard (14) celebrates his touchdown with wide
Sheppard was among the handful of veterans who brought immediate leadership and maturity to the locker room in 2024. His short stay in Boulder may have flown under the national radar, but fans who followed closely saw the kind of playmaking ability that could be lethal in the NFL.

Now, Sheppard heads north to Wisconsin, where the stakes are different but the mission remains the same. He’ll be looking to prove he belongs at the next level, not just as a camp body but as a contributor in a competitive wide receiver room.

His size and route-running could help him stand out in red-zone drills and contested-catch situations, areas Green Bay has emphasized this offseason.

Sheppard is expected to report to training camp in the coming days, where he’ll compete for a spot on the Packers’ 53-man roster or practice squad. With preseason games on the horizon, he’ll have every chance to showcase his skill set and officially earn his place in the league.

