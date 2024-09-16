Six-day window exercised for Colorado's Sept. 28 matchup with UCF
The Big 12 Conference has announced that ESPN and FOX will utilize a six-day window to announce the broadcast network and time slot for Colorado's Sept. 28 road game against UCF.
The game time and television network for the game and other Big 12 matchups, will be announced on Saturday night after Colorado takes on Baylor.
The Buffs will travel to Orlando, Florida for the first time in conference play with the Knights. There are a total of 19 players on CU's roster with ties to the Sunshine State. Deion Sanders will also return to his home state for the first time while at Colorado.
UCF (3-0) needed late-game heroics for the 35-34 win over TCU last week. Gus Malzahn's makeover at UCF passed a test in the Big 12 opener Saturday night as the Knights rallied from 21 points down in the third quarter for the victory. UCF didn't lead until 36 seconds were left in the game, when Arkansas transfer KJ Jefferson, threw a 20-yard strike to Kobe Hudson, who took a shot on the play at the goal line but held onto the ball.
Colorado (2-1) got a much-deserved 28-9 win over in-state rival Colorado State on Saturday night. Shedeur Sanders was 36-of-49 passing for 310 yards and 4 touchdowns in his 40th career start. Travis Hunter caught 13 passes for 100 yards and 2 touchdowns, had 5 tackles, an interception with a 38-yard return and a pass breakup while playing 123 of 138 snaps from scrimmage. It's believed to be the first time in the modern era of college football history a stat line like that has happened.
Like Colorado, UCF has 50 new players on the roster this year. The Knights will enjoy a bye week before meeting the Buffs next Saturday.