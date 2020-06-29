BuffsCountry
Stories from around Sports Illustrated: Is it September yet?

Chase Howell

Another week in the books for the Sports Illustrated team and what a week it was. 

Everybody is grinding on their off-season stories and there are some must-reads coming out of Sports Illustrated's college sports writers and talking heads. 

Let's take a look at some of the best stuff from the week.

National

Ross Dellenger is a Mississippi native and was all over the controversy with the state flag which involved quite a few prominent athletes and coaches in the state. He also wrote a brilliant piece about a profession not a lot are talking about, the sports broadcasters, and how they are dealing with the pandemic.

The SI All-American crew including John Garcia Jr., Brooks Austin and Zach Goodall are heading to Nashville this week to cover the Elite 11 finals. Goodall wrote a great preview of the signal covers competing in the historic event. 

Something a little more relevant for the Colorado readers. Any sports fan that has lived in Colorado for an extended period of time, knows about the antics of Woody Paige. He told one of his best stories about Jaguars fans that still won't stop bothering him about a column he wrote over 20 years ago. 

A few schools were surprisingly COVID-free when they released their test results including Maryland.

Brooks Austin wrote a column that I think makes you think critically about the current situation in college athletics amid COVID-19. 

Watch: CD6 CU regent candidate Richard Murray discuss the importance of supporting athletics

The regents haven't given their full support to the football program over recent years and, in an interview with the CU Buffs Country podcast, Richard Murray explains why he wants to change that.

Chase Howell

by

Theo3980

Will 2020 boast the "most talented" offensive line in recent memory?

Starting tackle Will Sherman believes CU has the most talent and the most depth on the offensive line since he's been with the program.

Chase Howell

Opinion: Boyle made the prudent move in hiring Rick Ray

Tad Boyle hired Rick Ray as his newest assistant coach and there are some reasons why it could be a great fit.

Chase Howell

by

eastcoastbuff

Getting to know graduate assistant Jason Grossman and his heroic act

The Colorado Buffaloes hired a graduate assistant that has flown under the radar over the last couple of months, but he has an amazing story.

Chase Howell

Podcast: Can McKinley Wright be CU's Payton Pritchard?

The boys are back with another CU Buffs Country podcast and Tad Boyle brought us a topic to debate.

Chase Howell

Weekly Offer Tracker: Deep in the heart of Texas

BuffsCountry continues to track the recruits being offered by the Colorado Buffaloes coaching including 2022 recruits.

Chase Howell

Report: Tad Boyle to hire Rick Ray for vacant assistant coaching position

Multiple reports indicate Tad Boyle is expected to hire former Southeastern Missouri head coach Rick Ray to be the next assistant coach at Colorado.

Chase Howell

The defensive line could be a strength for the CU Buffs in 2020

After building lots of depth at the position in 2019, the defensive line has quickly turned into a strength for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Chase Howell

NCAA extends the recruiting dead period, again

The NCAA Division I Council has extended the recruiting dead period through August 31 as they continue to push it back every month.

Chase Howell

Offensive and Defensive Lineman Adjust to COVID-19 Changes

Mustafa Johnson and Will Sherman discuss their offseason and voluntary workouts.

Vinay Simlot