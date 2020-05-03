Tyson Summers Opens Up About Davion Taylor

Everybody has been talking about Davion Taylor's story since he was drafted in third-round by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nobody has spent more time around Taylor in the last year, besides his former roommate Delrick Abrams, than defensive coordinator Tyson Summers.

Summers recently opened up about Taylor with the Eagles media team.

He remembered the first team he met Taylor when he was hired as defensive coordinator over a year ago.

"Davion was one of the first players that I met," Summers recalled to the Eagles. "As soon as we got hired, I got there that day, (former head) coach (Mel) Tucker had given him my phone number that day, and he came right to the office to introduce himself."

Taylor had one big question for Summers.

"The very first thing he asked me he said, ‘I want to play in the NFL, what do I have to do to play that well to get drafted?’ And we all told him, ‘You have to keep working at it,’" Summers said. "He was given some physical tools and the ability to run more so than anybody else I’ve really been around."

From then on the two of them would start seeing a lot of each other.

"I told him that on January 1 and I saw him every day for an extra two hours a day until the last game of the year," Summers said.

And it paid off. Taylor had 72 tackles and five passes deflected during his senior season, putting him on the radar of all the NFL scouts.

"What happened was as he kept getting better and better and the quality of reps got higher and higher, what you saw him do was understand the why," Summers said. "As soon as that was able to happen and he understood the why behind things, he was able to play really fast. And was able to make plays and be really good for us."

Summers, who was retained by head coach Karl Dorrell in February, spoke very highly of Taylor as a person and how much he would brighten his day every day.

"He’s such a special person, he really is," Summers said. "Anyone who’s ever been around Davion--a coach, a teacher, someone around academics, the training room, the strength coach--if you’ve been around Davion Taylor for more than five minutes you naturally just fall in love with this guy. He is just an incredible human being, he’s a positive leader for his teammates and he makes you feel better as a person each day.

"He’s got a big personality. He’s got a big smile. He’s always smiling, he’s never had a bad day, he’s never had a bad hour, he’s never had a bad minute."

But he also excels on the football field. And the combination, of ability on the football field and who he is as a person, is what Summers thinks will make him so successful in the NFL.

"He’s going to have moments like that, once a week, where he does something that sparks you," Summers said talking about his athletic ability. "But you have someone that moves like he does and has the attitude like he does, he’s going to make a lot of plays for you guys."

Watch the full video below.