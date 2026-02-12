Tad Boyle Admits Shame After Colorado Men's Basketball's Loss at Texas Tech
In this story:
While there have been some encouraging moments this season, the Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball team hit a new low in Wednesday's blowout loss to the No. 16 Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Coach Tad Boyle's young Buffs shot a season-low 29.1 percent from the field and again struggled on the boards, hauling in only 30 rebounds to Texas Tech's 47. Equally as concerning, Sebastian Rancik, Bangot Dak and Elijah Malone shot a combined 1-for-15 in the 78-44 road loss.
In classic Boyle fashion, Colorado's 16th-year head coach didn't hold much back in his postgame press conference.
"I'm embarrassed by our performance," Boyle said, per Cory Whitman. "I'm embarrassed for our university. I'm embarrassed for the city of Boulder. I'm embarrassed for the state of Colorado. I'm embarrassed for every former player that has worn this uniform. We gotta own this."
Boyle was particularly disappointed by Colorado allowing Texas Tech to secure 17 offensive rebounds, which led to 21 second-chance points. Despite Boyle's best intentions to take away the 3, Texas Tech drilled 12 shots from beyond the arc.
"It's just not good enough," Boyle added.
"We Wasted Our University's Money"
After falling to 14-11 overall (4-8 Big 12), Boyle admitted that his Buffs were unworthy of taking a private flight back to Colorado.
"We deserve to be on a 6 a.m. flight out of Lubbock, commercial, Southwest, whatever airline you choose," Boyle said. "We don't deserve a chartered flight back to Boulder. We got one paid for, but we wasted our money. We wasted our university's money, and that's one me. I'll take the ownership of this because I'm that head coach. The buck stops with me."
Colorado's latest loss further revealed the lack of growth from Dak, Rancik and Malone, who entered this season expected to lead an otherwise young group. Fortunately for the program, freshmen Isaiah Johnson and Ian Imnan combined for 25 points as the Buffs' lone offensive standouts.
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Taking Aim at 4-Star Tight End Recruit From Ohio
MORE: Jameis Winston's Comments to Deion Sanders Reveal Confidence in Shedeur
MORE: Robert Griffin III Reveals Bold Take on Deion Sanders at Colorado
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE
For Texas Tech, JT Toppin, Jaylen Petty, Donovan Atwell and Christian Anderson combined for 62 points on 22 made field goals, exposing a considerable physicality gap between the Buffs and Red Raiders. Few expected the Buffs to hang with the 18-win Red Raiders, but Wednesday's performance remains difficult to digest.
"Texas Tech has a motto with their program, that the toughest team wins," Boyle said. "There wasn't any question who the tougher team was tonight, and that was Texas Tech."
Unless significant changes occur, the Buffs are likely staring down another blowout loss with their next game coming Saturday at No. 22 BYU. Colorado holds only one true road win this season, and BYU's Marriott Center hasn't proven kind to visiting teams this season.
Tipoff between the Buffs and Cougars is set for 2 p.m. MT on FS1.
Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.