Colorado Buffaloes Look To Put Texas Tech On Upset Alert

The Big 12 waits for no one, especially not the Colorado Buffaloes.

Coach Tad Boyle's Buffs (14-10, 4-7 Big 12) are off to Lubbock for a high-stakes rematch with the No. 16 Texas Tech Red Raiders (17-6, 7-3 Big 12). Colorado's March Madness hopes are infinitesimal, but an upset road win this Wednesday could spark a run to the Big Dance or another major postseason tournament.

Colorado Looks To Avenge Texas Tech After Big Home Win

Feb 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA;

The Buffaloes' mojo is solid, but consistency is needed for a door to the NCAA Tournament to open. They're coming off two solid home wins, but have not found a conference road win since their Big 12 opener against Arizona State. In four losses away from Boulder, Colorado has lost by an average of 17.3 points per game.

However, Boyle's bunch gave Texas Tech all it could handle at the CU Events Center last month. The Buffs lost just 73-71 to the then-No. 14 Red Raiders thanks to a vigorous second-half comeback.

Freshman guard Isaiah Johnson had 21 points in that contest, and veteran guard Barrington Hargress added 17. Forward Bangot Dak had 13 rebounds, a mark that remains his career high.

Star TTU forward JT Toppin was limited due to foul trouble, but marksman guard Donovan Atwell stepped up for 17 points on five 3-pointers in the win. Toppin still managed 16 points and 13 rebounds.

The Buffaloes' latest win came over ASU, as they controlled the Sun Devils wire to wire. Hargress scored 23 points, matching his season-high, while forward Sebastian Rancik tallied his first career double-double with 17 points and a career-high 11 rebounds.

Sebastian Rancik's Consistency Crucial For Colorado

Feb 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA;

The Slovakian sophomore has had an up-and-down season, but must continue high-effort play for Colorado to nab some wins down the stretch. Rancik was moved to the bench against TCU on Feb. 1 but still has averaged 25.3 minutes per game since then.

He hasn't had back-to-back games of double-digit scoring since the last contest against Texas Tech, when he concluded a 10-game run averaging 14.1 points. Since then, he's been Colorado's most inconsistent returner.

If Rancik can find a spark, Johnson and Hargress won't have to carry as much of the offensive load. Boyle has long claimed the forward has an NBA skillset, so using it properly is key for more extended stretches of excellence.

Texas Tech's Path To Big 12 Supremacy

Feb 8, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA;

On the other side, Texas Tech is coming off a bounce-back win after its first losing streak of the season. The Red Raiders fell to UCF on the road and Kansas at home before a 70-63 win over West Virginia on Sunday.

TTU sits at 18th in NET rankings and 20th in KenPom, 2.5 games back of first place in the Big 12. The track to a regular-season conference title remains open, as the Red Raiders face No. 1 Arizona right after their battle with the Buffaloes. The Wildcats are unbeaten no longer after falling at Allen Fieldhouse to Kansas on Monday night.

That said, Colorado could pose a disruptive trap game. Texas Tech is poised to pounce on Arizona, now that its cloak of invincibility has been removed.

Tip-off from United Supermarkets Arena on Wednesday is set for 6 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Colorado Vs. Texas Tech Prediction

Feb 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA;

As always, Colorado is a vastly different team on the road than it is at home. But the Buffs match up well, so expect a Texas Tech victory that is closer than the score indicates. The Red Raiders will win, 83-70.