What 4-Star Texas Recruit Jordan Deck Said About Colorado, Michigan, Penn State, Baylor
Either the Colorado Buffaloes, Penn State Nittany Lions, Michigan Wolverines or Baylor Bears will soon earn four-star safety recruit Jordan Deck's commitment.
As reported by On3 Wednesday morning, the class of 2026 prospect from Frisco, Texas, is down to those four teams and will likely announce his final decision in late June. Deck visited Colorado and Penn State earlier this month and will soon visit Michigan (May 30) and Baylor (June 20).
Unfortunately for Colorado coach Deion Sanders and safeties coach/defensive coordinator Robert Livingston, the report also stated that the Buffs are likely the lowest team on Deck's list. Still, Colorado has about one month to sway his decision.
“Michigan is very high in my recruitment right now,” Deck told TheWolverine’s EJ Holland. “I’m excited to take my official visit there. Michigan is definitely top three for me. I would say Baylor and Penn State are the other schools in there right now.”
Deck also spoke with On3's Steve Wiltfong about his recent trip to Boulder, stating that he was impressed by how Colorado treats its players.
“I had a great experience," Deck told On3. "Got to see what Colorado was all about. Got to see the mountains up close. I was educated on how Colorado is for the players. They give their players a lot of opportunities and then some. After visiting Colorado, I’m very fond of them. And seriously considering them. But what really caught my eye was how Colorado is for the players.”
247Sports ranks Deck as the No. 24 safety in his class and the No. 39 overall prospect in Texas. The 6-foot-1.5, 290-pound safety received an offer from Colorado in early March, adding to a list that also includes the UCLA Bruins, Arizona Wildcats, Washington Huskies, Indiana Hoosiers, Auburn Tigers and other Power Four programs.
MORE: Cleveland Browns Offensive Lineman Joel Bitonio Reveals Impression Of Shedeur Sanders
MORE: Cleveland Browns Trade Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett To Keep Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel?
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Offer 4-Star Recruit Committed To Oklahoma Sooners
As a junior at Lone Star High School last season, Deck recorded 42 total tackles, one sack and 12 pass breakups. The year prior, he finished with 75 tackles, five interceptions and 10 pass breakups while being named the Texas District 6-5A D-I Defensive Newcomer of the Year.
"Coach Prime" is currently searching for his third class of 2026 commit to join three-star tight end Gavin Mueller and three-star EDGE Domata Peko Jr., the son of Colorado defensive line coach and former NFL standout Domata Peko. Still a work in progress, Colorado's 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 77 nationally and No. 15 in the Big 12 Conference, per 247Sports.
Colorado lost starting safeties Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and Shilo Sanders to the NFL but has reloaded with transfer portal additions Noah King (Kansas State), Tawfiq Byard (South Florida), John Slaughter (Tennessee) and Terrance Love (Auburn). Incoming freshman TJ Branch, a former three-star prospect, also enrolled early this past semester and performed well during the Buffs' spring game.