Colorado Buffaloes Land 4-Star Recruit Gavin Mueller's Commitment Over LSU, Others
Gavin Mueller, a class of 2026 four-star tight end from South Elgin, Illinois, gave his commitment to coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes on Wednesday afternoon.
Just over two weeks after earning three-star EDGE Domata Peko Jr.'s pledge, Mueller becomes Colorado's second class of 2026 commit. 247Sports, Rivals and On3 all predicted Mueller to land with the Buffs, but the LSU Tigers, Wisconsin Badgers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish were also in the running.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, Mueller visited Boulder on May 2 and was in Baton Rouge last Friday. He announced his college commitment live on 247Sports' YouTube channel.
"Colorado is the next generation of football," Mueller told 247Sports. "I think there's a lot of opportunity. Most of all, it seems like a brotherhood there. All the guys are very interested in me and my journey, and it seems like they genuinely want me to be there. The coaches made me a priority, and the fans have reached out and shown non-stop support. I'm very excited to get to know all of them."
Mueller is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports and On3 but is considered a four-star by Rivals. The 247Sports composite ranks Mueller as the No. 42 tight end in his class and the No. 18 prospect in Illinois while Rivals pegs him as the No. 23 tight end.
247Sports national analyst Hudson Standish believes Mueller holds great athleticism and has the potential to become an elite college tight end.
Profiles as an in-line Y tight end at the next level who can use his physicality at the LOS (line of scrimmage) to create running lanes and his frame to box out defenders at the first two levels. Has shown the ability to make plays at the catch point and excels at tracking the football in crowded conditions. Played through a shoulder injury and underwent surgery following his first season of football, should be viewed as a high-upside attached tight end who could blossom into a key piece for a College Football Playoff contender.- Hudson Standish
"I get my athleticism from basketball, and then I kind of get my blocking and my hitting people from lifting weights and loving that," Mueller told 247Sports. "I think the best part about me is being able to do a little bit of both."
Colorado tight ends coach Brett Bartolone made Mueller a high priority in recent days, visiting with the prospect before, during and after his official visit to Boulder.
Mueller shared that he has only been playing football for about one year.
"The path was a little bit more sped up than anyone else," Mueller told 247Sports. "Almost a year ago today, I didn't even know I was playing football. To make this many strides and get this far in the year has been it's been a blessing, so I'm very grateful for everything."
Other class of 2026 recruits Colorado is trending well with include five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan, four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews, four-star linebacker Duyon Forkpa Jr. and four-star offensive linemen G'nivre Carr and Deacon Schmitt.
With Peko and Mueller being the only commits, Colorado's 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 88 nationally, according to 247Sports.