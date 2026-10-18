Three Biggest Winners and Losers in Colorado's Loss to Utah

The Colorado Buffaloes lost to the Utah Utes 20-17 at Folsom Field in a close game that featured strong individual performances and several areas where the team struggled. While some Buffaloes made important contributions on offense and defense, others had a more difficult night.

Running back Ja’Quail Smith and linebacker Liona Lefau were among Colorado’s biggest winners, while the overall offensive performance and Joseph Williams’ receiving production were among the biggest losers.

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during a time out called in the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winners

Ja’Quail Smith, Running back

Colorado running back Ja’Quail Smith was one of Colorado’s biggest winners against Utah. The running back finished with 73 rushing yards on 13 rushing attempts and caught one pass for 68 yards and a touchdown. His 68-yard touchdown reception was one of Colorado’s biggest offensive plays of the game.

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith demonstrated his ability to contribute in multiple ways. He gained yards on the ground while also providing a consistent receiving threat. His combination of rushing and receiving production gave Colorado an offensive weapon that who was capable of creating big plays. With 137 combined yards and a touchdown, Smith had one of the strongest individual performances for the Buffaloes.

Liona Lefau, linebacker

Colorado linebacker Liona Lefau was another Colorado winner. He recorded ten total tackles, including six solo tackles and three assisted tackles, along with one sack.

Lefau played an important role in Colorado’s defensive effort. His tackles helped stop Utah’s offense, while his sack put pressure on the opposing quarterback. His ability to make plays throughout the game made him a valuable contributor on defense.

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the field during the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Colorado did not win, Lefau’s individual statistics showed that he was active and involved in stopping Utah. His performance made him one of the strongest defensive players to recognize from the matchup.

Losers

Joseph Williams, wide receiver

Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams had a quieter performance than Colorado needed. He finished with five receptions for 40 yards on seven targets and did not record a touchdown.

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders against the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams was an important receiving option for Colorado, but his production against Utah was limited compared with the team's needs. The Buffaloes needed more successful passing plays to overcome Utah’s lead, and Williams was unable to produce a major scoring play.

His performance was not without contributions, but his receiving numbers placed him among the players who had a less productive game offensively.

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes kicker Elliott Arnold (46) kicks a successful field goal in the third quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s 27-24 loss to Utah featured clear winners and losers. The Buffaloes’ offense struggled to maintain possession and convert third downs. Colorado showed that they could score in bunches during the third quarter, but their overall performance was not consistent enough to secure the win.

While many may look over this game or view it as something to be expected, Colorado made this a game full of potential and grit within some of the Buffaloes players.

A notable mention for a winner would be Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson especially with how he bounced back in the second half and literally nearly led his team to a tie-game. The Buffaloes were in inches of forcing overtime. Despite things not working out, a statement was made and there were more positive takeaways than expected for Colorado from this matchup.

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