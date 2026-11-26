The Colorado Buffaloes are looking to close out their 2026 regular-season home schedule on a positive note. The team will welcome the UCF Knights to Folsom Field, and after a difficult season, Colorado has its sights set on building on recent success.

The Buffaloes enter this matchup with an overall record of 4-7 and 2-6 in Big 12 play. The Knights hold a 6-5 record and have gone 4-4 against conference opponents. For this matchup, Colorado will have home-field advantage and the opportunity to give fans one final win at home.

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders works the sideline during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How to Watch Colorado vs. UCF

Colorado and UCF meet on Saturday afternoon as the Buffaloes make a return to national television on TNT and truTV. Fans who cannot make it out to Folsom Field can stream the matchup on HBO Max, YouTube TV, DIRECTV or Sling TV as well.

Date: Saturday, November 28, 2026

Time: 12:00 p.m. MT

Location: Folsom Field, Boulder, Colorado

TV Channel: TNT and truTV

Live Stream: HBO Max, YouTube TV, DIRECTV and Sling TV

Colorado vs. UCF Preview

Colorado is looking at this matchup as a moment to bounce back from a 35-28 loss to Cincinnati. While the Buffaloes have struggled to find consistency throughout this season, the team’s offensive production has shown encouraging signs, especially through the passing game.

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson will be one of the top players to keep an eye on against UCF. So far, the transfer quarterback has thrown for 1,941 yards this season and is going to have to make the most of any opportunities that present themselves while facing the Knights’ defense.

Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams has been one of Colorado’s most reliable weapons on offense as he’s leading the team with 1,045 receiving yards. The way he is able to create separation and make plays downfield could really play an important role in this matchup.

Colorado is also going to need to find balance on offense as well. Colorado running back JaQuail Smith has contributed 449 rushing yards this season. By establishing a consistent ground game could help take a little bit of pressure off of Wilson while keeping UCF’s defense from focusing too much on the passing attack.

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On the other side of the football, Colorado will face the UCF offense that has shown their full ability to put points on the board. The Knights are averaging 30.2 points per game and are coming off their most recent impressive 48-17 victory against Iowa State.

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Jaquail Smith (23) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This offensive production presents a significant challenge for the Colorado defense, which has allowed an average of 29.3 points per game. Limiting impactful plays and making sure pressure is put on the quarterback will be huge if the Buffaloes want to prevent UCF from controlling the tone and pace of the matchup.

UCF has been the more successful team in the Big 12 this season, but Colorado has an opportunity to create a challenge for the Knights. If the Buffaloes can establish the run as well as taking care of the football and finding ways to slow down the UCF offense, they have a chance to finish their regular season with a much-needed victory.

Betting Odds

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Colorado is entering this upcoming matchup against UCF as a slight 2.5-point favorite over the Knights.

The Buffaloes are listed at -2.5 (-110), while UCF is coming in at +2.5 (-110). The Buffaloes will have a slightly larger advantage in this regular-season finale but oddsmakers still expect a competitive matchup.

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Cole Tabb, middle, runs with the ball against Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Liona Lefau, left, and linebacker Gideon Lampron, right, in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The moneyline favors Colorado, too, with the Buffaloes listed at -132 and UCF at +110. When it comes to the over/under, FanDuel has a set total of 50.5 points. The over is listed at -106, and the under has come in at -114.

Some things to take note of are that Colorado is 4-7 against the spread this season, while UCF has been more successful with a record of 7-4. The Knights have covered as well, in five of their seven games as underdogs by at least 2.5 points.

With Colorado receiving the home-field advantage and UCF entering with the much better record, against the spread, this upcoming matchup presents an intriguing opportunity. The Buffaloes will be looking forward to making the most of their final home game, but the Knights have demonstrated how difficult they can be for opponents and how competitive they can seem when they execute properly and smoothly.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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