Colorado vs. UCF: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds
In this story:
The Colorado Buffaloes are looking to close out their 2026 regular-season home schedule on a positive note. The team will welcome the UCF Knights to Folsom Field, and after a difficult season, Colorado has its sights set on building on recent success.
The Buffaloes enter this matchup with an overall record of 4-7 and 2-6 in Big 12 play. The Knights hold a 6-5 record and have gone 4-4 against conference opponents. For this matchup, Colorado will have home-field advantage and the opportunity to give fans one final win at home.
How to Watch Colorado vs. UCF
Colorado and UCF meet on Saturday afternoon as the Buffaloes make a return to national television on TNT and truTV. Fans who cannot make it out to Folsom Field can stream the matchup on HBO Max, YouTube TV, DIRECTV or Sling TV as well.
Date: Saturday, November 28, 2026
Time: 12:00 p.m. MT
Location: Folsom Field, Boulder, Colorado
TV Channel: TNT and truTV
Live Stream: HBO Max, YouTube TV, DIRECTV and Sling TV
Colorado vs. UCF Preview
Colorado is looking at this matchup as a moment to bounce back from a 35-28 loss to Cincinnati. While the Buffaloes have struggled to find consistency throughout this season, the team’s offensive production has shown encouraging signs, especially through the passing game.
Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson will be one of the top players to keep an eye on against UCF. So far, the transfer quarterback has thrown for 1,941 yards this season and is going to have to make the most of any opportunities that present themselves while facing the Knights’ defense.
Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams has been one of Colorado’s most reliable weapons on offense as he’s leading the team with 1,045 receiving yards. The way he is able to create separation and make plays downfield could really play an important role in this matchup.
Colorado is also going to need to find balance on offense as well. Colorado running back JaQuail Smith has contributed 449 rushing yards this season. By establishing a consistent ground game could help take a little bit of pressure off of Wilson while keeping UCF’s defense from focusing too much on the passing attack.
On the other side of the football, Colorado will face the UCF offense that has shown their full ability to put points on the board. The Knights are averaging 30.2 points per game and are coming off their most recent impressive 48-17 victory against Iowa State.
This offensive production presents a significant challenge for the Colorado defense, which has allowed an average of 29.3 points per game. Limiting impactful plays and making sure pressure is put on the quarterback will be huge if the Buffaloes want to prevent UCF from controlling the tone and pace of the matchup.
UCF has been the more successful team in the Big 12 this season, but Colorado has an opportunity to create a challenge for the Knights. If the Buffaloes can establish the run as well as taking care of the football and finding ways to slow down the UCF offense, they have a chance to finish their regular season with a much-needed victory.
Betting Odds
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Colorado is entering this upcoming matchup against UCF as a slight 2.5-point favorite over the Knights.
The Buffaloes are listed at -2.5 (-110), while UCF is coming in at +2.5 (-110). The Buffaloes will have a slightly larger advantage in this regular-season finale but oddsmakers still expect a competitive matchup.
The moneyline favors Colorado, too, with the Buffaloes listed at -132 and UCF at +110. When it comes to the over/under, FanDuel has a set total of 50.5 points. The over is listed at -106, and the under has come in at -114.
Some things to take note of are that Colorado is 4-7 against the spread this season, while UCF has been more successful with a record of 7-4. The Knights have covered as well, in five of their seven games as underdogs by at least 2.5 points.
With Colorado receiving the home-field advantage and UCF entering with the much better record, against the spread, this upcoming matchup presents an intriguing opportunity. The Buffaloes will be looking forward to making the most of their final home game, but the Knights have demonstrated how difficult they can be for opponents and how competitive they can seem when they execute properly and smoothly.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.
Erin Mulligan is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network . With a passion for storytelling and sports, Erin has covered the NFL, MLB, MLS, PGA events, and college sports for various outlets such as Jersey Sporting News and The Sports Forum. She is a Monmouth University alum where she led an award winning team as the sports editor of the university newspaper. Erin also has her own brand called The Mulligan Minute which consists of a podcast and social media presence surrounding interesting, underdog and second chance stories in sports and fitness. The New Jersey native is a die-hard fan of the New York Giants, Yankees, and professional golf. In her free time, Erin loves spending time with family and friends, and going to the lake and down the shore.Follow Erin_Mulligan23