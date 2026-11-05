Three Bold Predictions for Colorado Buffaloes vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

With an opportunity to build off of their last performance, the Colorado Buffaloes are heading into their upcoming matchup looking to get a second win in a row. The Buffaloes were able to break their five-game losing streak, with standout players stepping up.

Colorado’s 27-24 win displayed a much more balanced offense, specifically in the run game. Moving forward to a matchup with the Arizona State Sun Devils, a strong run game could be an important part of the Buffaloes’ identity.

Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson continues to develop well, and the defense is coming off an impressive performance. Colorado succeeded on both sides of the ball against the Wildcats and has plenty of reason to believe that it can have a similar performance against the Sun Devils. Here are three bold predictions ahead of Colorado's game against Arizona State.

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) passes the ball in the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Richard Young Rushes for Another 100-Yard Performance

Colorado running back Richard Young could prove that his breakout performance against Kansas State was no fluke and could rush for at least 100 yards against Arizona State.

Young earned the starting job after carrying the football 24 times for 120 yards and two touchdowns against Arizona State. This was a major opportunity for the Alabama transfer, who had previously received limited opportunities with Colorado. His performance demonstrated that the can handle a significant workload and be a dependable option for the Buffaloes.

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Richard Young (9) scores a touchdown past Kansas State Wildcats cornerback Zashon Rich (25) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has officially confirmed that Young will remain the starter, giving Young another opportunity to establish himself as Colorado’s primary running back. That decision could be especially important when facing Arizona State, as Colorado will want to keep the offense balanced and prevent too much pressure from being put on Wilson.

Young’s ability to gain yards after contact and keep the offense ahead of the chains will be exceptionally valuable. If he can be consistent in gaining positive yardage on early downs, then the team could have more flexibility with play-calling.

Quarterback Isaac Wilson Succeeds Without Any Interceptions

Wilson could deliver one of his most efficient performances as Colorado’s starting quarterback.

Wilson completed 14 of 21 passes for 185 yards against Kansas State. Although those numbers did not necessarily stand out, his ability to avoid costly mistakes he may have suffered previously helped Colorado maintain control of the game. Another performance like that could be of great significance when taking on Arizona State.

Oct 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) looks to pass during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without forcing unnecessary throws, the Buffaloes need to take advantage of opportunities downfield. Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams remains a valuable target, especially after the five receptions he recorded for 89 yards against Kansas State. Getting him involved early could help create opportunities for Colorado’s wide receivers.

Arizona State will likely look to challenge Wilson through its pass rush as well as its secondary. He will need to identify defensive pressure and make quick decisions. If he can consistently find his receivers and prioritize protecting the football, Colorado’s offense will be set to have a productive afternoon.

Colorado’s Defense Forces Two Turnovers

The Colorado defense has the potential to give the Buffaloes a major advantage in the turnover battle.

The defense has faced challenges throughout the season but its performance against Kansas State provided encouraging improvements. Colorado linebacker Gideon Lampron was especially impressive after recording 16 tackles and two sacks. Lampron’s ability to disrupt plays in the backfield will be valuable against the Arizona State offense that has several playmakers themselves.

Oct 31, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cardae Mack (25) runs the ball after a catch against Brigham Young Cougars safety Raider Damuni (3) during the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Sun Devils have the ability to create impactful plays through both the passing and run games. Arizona State running back Cardae Mack and wide receiver Reed Harris give the Sun Devils multiple ways to attack opposing defenses. Colorado is going to need to remain disciplined and avoid allowing either player to take over the game.

The Buffaloes could create game-changing plays and shouldn’t have to rely solely on stops on third down. A forced fumble or interception could shift the momentum of the entire game. They could also provide the offense with better field position and add pressure on Arizona State.

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Gideon Lampron (44) tackles Kansas State Wildcats running back Rodney Fields Jr. (20) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lampron should once again be a major part of the defensive effort, specifically with his ability to make plays near the line of scrimmage as well as put pressure on the quarterback.

Colorado has an opportunity to take hold of the momentum of this game against another Big 12 opponent. Young’s continued development and emergence, Wilson’s ability to protect the football and another stellar performance from the defense can set the Buffaloes up for great success. While Arizona State is a tough opponent, if Colorado can properly execute, then it can most definitely have a chance to pull off a road win.

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