How to Watch Colorado vs. Arizona State: Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds

The Colorado Buffaloes are off to the desert as they look to build on their successful victory over the Kansas State Wildcats. After breaking their five-game losing streak with a 27-24 overtime win at home, Colorado is going to have the opportunity once again to continue their momentum. This game against Arizona State is an important Big 12 matchup and has the potential to truly reveal the type of team Colorado is.

The Buffaloes will face a challenging road crowd at Mountain America Stadium as Arizona State enters the matchup at 4-4 overall and Colorado sits at 3-5. The Sun Devils will have home-field advantage on their side, but Colorado has shown signs of improvement and will be aiming for two consecutive wins. With a national television audience and an intriguing betting line, there is plenty for fans to be excited about.

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrate the overtime win against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado vs. Arizona State Preview

Colorado’s biggest challenge will be finding a way to maintain the offensive production and improvement it showed against Kansas State. The Buffaloes received significant contributions from their running backs throughout the game and into overtime. Colorado running backs JaQuail Smith and Richard Young helped provide a great balance for the offense.

Looking ahead to their next matchup against the Sun Devils, establishing their ground attack could take pressure off Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson. It could definitely enhance their offensive scheme and make them difficult to defend.

Wilson and Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams will also be players to keep an eye on. Wilson has continued to develop as Colorado’s starting quarterback, but protecting the football will be vital when taking on Arizona State. Williams remains one of the Buffaloes’ most important receiving options, and his ability to create separation and make plays downfield could be of aid to Colorado in order to keep the pace up on offense.

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) passes the ball in the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona State is coming off a 27-20 loss to BYU and is looking to get back into a groove as well. The Sun Devils have shown the ability to produce offensively, but much like the Buffaloes, Arizona State has struggled with consistency. Their rushing attack showed plenty of potential earlier in the year in their performance against Kansas State, which points attention to Colorado’s defensive front and ability to limit explosive plays, which is particularly important.

For Colorado, the main focus needs to be putting together a complete performance on both sides of the ball. The Buffaloes cannot afford to give Arizona State extra possessions by giving up turnovers or allowing the Sun Devils to control the tempo of the game.

If Wilson can take care of the football and the defense can create stops in critical situations, then they can make a statement, especially if they can do it early in the matchup. The Buffaloes have an opportunity to make this a competitive game throughout, so they need to enter the game with confidence and execute on the improvements they’re looking to make.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Arizona State

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. MT / 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, Arizona

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming: ESPN app, YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV

Colorado and Arizona State will meet at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, on Saturday, Nov. 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MT and fans can watch on ESPN2.

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Richard Young (9) takes a hand off from es quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) in the overtime against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For fans who do not have access to ESPN2 with traditional cable, they can watch through streaming services as an alternative. Some of these streaming services, such as YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and the ESPN app, can all view ESPN2, depending on the subscription and access available.

Colorado vs. Arizona State Betting Odds

According to FanDuel, Arizona State is a 3.5-point favorite heading into their face-off against Colorado. The Buffaloes are listed at +3.5 (-104), while the Sun Devils are -3.5 (-118). The moneyline also favors Arizona State, as Colorado is at +136 and Arizona State is at -162.

The Over/Under is currently set at 48.5 points, with the over priced at -112 and the under remaining at -108. Bettors taking the over are hoping for the teams to combine for at least 49 points, while those who are taking the under are anticipating a lower-scoring game.

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Richard Young (9) runs for a touchdown in the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Colorado, the +3.5 spread provides an opportunity to cover without necessarily winning outright. The Buffaloes would need to win this game or lose by three points or fewer. Colorado’s recent surge in momentum against Kansas State can give them a boost, but sustaining that same or a similar performance on the road could be a challenge.

Arizona State’s home-field advantage helps explain why the Sun Devils are favored. With a spread of 3.5 points, the matchup could come down to a few key possessions.

The moneyline brings up a different risk for bettors considering a Colorado upset, while the 48.5-point total puts further attention on both teams’ ability to produce on offense. Ultimately, Colorado’s focus needs to be on remaining focused and disciplined in order to leave Tempe with a winning performance.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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