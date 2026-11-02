Colorado Buffaloes Betting Odds Set Early Expectations Before Arizona State Game

The Colorado Buffaloes are looking to build on their overtime victory over Kansas State when they travel to Tempe to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, Nov. 7. Colorado snapped their five-game losing streak with a 27-24 win over Kansas State, and the Buffaloes obtained some much-needed momentum as they head into their next game, another important Big 12 matchup.

Arizona State will have home-field advantage at Mountain America Stadium as they are coming off of a loss. They fell 27-20 to No. 7 BYU, but the Sun Devils are now favored going into this game against Colorado. With Colorado coming off of a redemptive matchup, this upcoming Big 12 game has the potential to be fairly competitive.

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Richard Young (9) takes a hand off from es quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) in the overtime against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado vs. Arizona State Betting Odds

Spread: Colorado +3.5 (-110), Arizona State -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Colorado +142, Arizona State -172

Over/Under: 48.5

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Richard Young (9) scores a touchdown past Kansas State Wildcats cornerback Zashon Rich (25) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to the latest available FanDuel odds, Arizona State is a 3.5-point favorite over Colorado, and the Buffaloes are listed at +3.5. Some early sportsbooks opened Arizona State as a four-point favorite prior to the line moving to its current number. The moneyline also favors Arizona State. FanDuel lists the Sun Devils at -150, while Colorado is sitting at +126.

The Over/Under is currently set at 48.5 points. The over is priced at -114, while the under is listed at -106. Right now, bettors who are taking the over are expecting the teams to combine for at least 49 points as those backing the under are expecting a lower-scoring game.

Covering the Spread

Colorado is entering this matchup with a renewed sense of confidence following its overtime victory over Kansas State. The Buffaloes had significant contributions from their run game with Colorado running backs JaQuail Smith and Richard Young providing an offensive spark. Finding a way to maintain that production is important when going up against Arizona State as they look to continue to get back on track.

Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson and wide receiver Joseph Williams also played key roles against Kansas State and will be players to watch against the Sun Devils. Wilson is still going to need to protect the football and avoid costly turnovers. Williams remains a reliable, experienced receiving option who is capable of creating big plays. If the Buffaloes can establish a balanced offense, they could completely put themselves into position to challenge the Sun Devils.

Oct 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) looks to pass during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona State will look to take advantage of playing at home. The Sun Devils struggled to generate enough offense in their 27-20 loss to BYU and will need a fully consistent performance this weekend. Their ability to control the game and take advantage of Colorado’s defensive weaknesses could determine if they end up covering the spread.

From a betting perspective, the 3.5-point line makes this an interesting matchup. Despite Arizona State being favored, Colorado has shown that it can compete in a close game especially with how they found a way to victory in overtime. The Buffaloes will need to limit mistakes and make the most of their offensive opportunities.

Even if the Sun Devils take advantage of playing at home and find some rhythm, Colorado should not be counted out after their most recent win. The Buffaloes have an opportunity to carry that momentum into Tempe and make the Sun Devils work. Whether or not Colorado can pull off the upset or just keep the game within a field goal will be one of the biggest storylines to pay attention to.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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