Four Names to Watch in Fierce Colorado Defensive Line Position Battle

The Colorado Buffaloes’ defensive line is arguably the biggest question mark on their 2026 defense. After several years of struggle at the position during the Coach Prime era, the position received a revamp ahead of the 2026 season.

But there are no clear stars who jump off the page when looking at the roster, and few frontrunners for a starting job. However, Dante’ Carter’s time as the defensive line coach has been praised by players and staff alike, so stars are likely to emerge as the season gets underway. Here’s a look at four players to watch who could lead the pack in the front seven come September.

1. Defensive Tackle Santana Hopper

Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Santana Hopper (29) reacts to sacking North Texas Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker (not pictured) during the first half in the 2025 American Championship at Yulman Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes took a run-stopping approach to building their defensive line in 2026, and Hopper will be a huge part of that. After starting his career with the Appalachian State Mountaineers, he helped the Tulane Green Wave to the College Football Playoff in 2025. He recorded 29 tackles, 17 of which were unassisted and 4.5 sacks during that campaign.

Aug 30, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Preston Stone (8) has to scramble out the pocket but is sacked by Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Santana Hopper (29) during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Hopper is a hybrid tackle who has displayed good run-stopping ability as well as the speed necessary to pursue the quarterback effectively. As a veteran with playoff experience, expect him to emerge as a leader as the Buffaloes chase playoff goals of their own.

2. Defensive Tackle Lamont Lester Jr.

Lester is similar to Hopper in terms of his hybrid skillset as a tackle. He has yet to prove that his skills can translate to the next level, as he spent his freshman season with the Monmouth Hawks of the FCS, but he was highly productive despite his youth.

In 2025, Lester recorded 36 tackles, 19 of which were unassisted, a pass breakup, two forced fumbles and an impressive nine sacks. If Lester can make the difficult leap to Big 12 competition successfully and translate some of that production, he should be an integral piece of Colorado’s defensive line in 2026.

3. Edge Rusher Balansama Kamara

Kamara struggled early in his college football career, failing to stand out with the Temple Owls. He bet on himself in 2025, taking his talents to the Albany Great Danes of the FCS, and it was a decision that paid off extremely well.

Kamara proved his talent, producing 57 tackles, 27 of which were unassisted, along with 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Kamara stands 6-3, 257 pounds, an ideal frame for a Big 12 pass rusher.

While the Buffaloes aren’t expected to get to the quarterback much in 2026, Kamara will likely be among Colorado’s select few who will do so successfully.

4. Defensive Tackle Quency Wiggins

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Quency Wiggins (49) celebrates his sack in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Wiggins is a sleeping giant who is ready to be awoken at his new position in 2026. He was a rotational edge rusher in his first two seasons with the Buffaloes, as he was in his time with LSU from 2022 to 2023. But as the Buffaloes struggled to find depth on the interior of their defensive line, coach Deion Sanders and his staff elected to move Wiggins to defensive tackle.

That’s where he spent his time during the spring season, and he now faces the best opportunity of his career thus far. Colorado still lacks depth on the interior overall, and if Wiggins can emerge as a starter amid the thin room, he’ll finally have the chance to display his skills and become a breakout star.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.