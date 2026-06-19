Three Colorado Recruiting Targets Turn Heads On Final Official Visit Weekend

Heading into the 2026 college football season, it does appear that the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders have started to change their approach to roster construction, placing a more heavy focus on recruiting than in previous offseasons.

Colorado’s 2027 recruiting class looks to be very strong and could become even stronger with the final official visit weekend coming up. With the final official visit weekend set to begin, here are three targets who could make their decisions final and begin their collegiate career in Boulder with the Buffaloes.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

2027 Wide Receiver Nick Weaver

The first name to pay attention to in the 2027 recruiting class is wide receiver Nick Weaver of Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School Rams. Weaver is set for his first official visit to Boulder on Friday, June 19, according to On3.

So far, the Buffaloes have only one other receiver committed for the 2027 class, which is four-star Jaiden Kelly-Murray. Based on that, the likelihood of Weaver committing to play for the Buffaloes does seem on the higher end, with the opportunity to become a contributor in the future for Colorado.

With Weaver’s frame at 6-3 and 175 pounds, there is definitely an opportunity for him to carve out a role for himself in this offense. Based on the frame that Weaver has, he can line up on the outside of the formation, but could also move inside and play in the slot, which should fit in well with Colorado’s new offense under offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, who has made an emphasis on playing more positionless football, especially on the perimeter.

So, as this weekend continues and Weaver goes on his visit to Colorado, it will be interesting to see if he commits this weekend or if he evaluates his options and makes a decision later in the process.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

2027 Running Back Kylan Bobo

Another 2027 recruit to monitor over this weekend is three-star running back Kylan Bobo, who will be entering his senior season at Tupelo Golden Wave High School in Mississippi.

As a running back, Bobo provides great explosiveness and has demonstrated the ability to create big plays while also having solid strength with his 5-11 and 190-pound frame. Based on Bobo’s skill set and size, he could find himself contributing to an offense like Colorado’s that is looking to take a step forward on the ground and create more explosive plays.

It is also important to note that the Buffaloes do not currently have a running back committed for the 2027 class after Steven Alexis committed to Colorado to play at Illinois. As a result of that, Bobo does commit, he could become the Buffaloes running back of the future.

At this point according to Rivals, Bobo does have an offer from Colorado and visited the Buffaloes in June. However, Bobo does also have offers from Ole Miss, Arkansas, Minnesota, and Georgia Southern.

Bobo visited Ole Miss in April, per On3 and 247Sports, but his June visit to Colorado gives the Buffaloes the last word in his recruitment for the time being. As a Mississippi recruit, landing Bobo over the in-state Ole Miss may be difficult, but Colorado’s likely to continue pushing until his commitment scheduled for July 1.

Bobo does not have any visits for the weekend of June 19 planned, per 247Sports and Rivals.

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

2027 Edge Rusher Fui Vakapuna

The third player to keep an eye on this weekend is three-star edge rusher Fui Vakapuna, who is getting ready for his senior season with the Timpview Thunderbirds in Utah.

In 2025, Vakapuna showcased his ability to be a consistent tackle and play with great physicality, which is definitely something that could translate to Colorado while playing in the Big 12 conference. As Vakapuna enters his senior season, he stands at 6-3 and 220 pounds, and as he continues to get stronger and put on more muscle, he could become an even better prospect.

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the 2027 class, the Buffaloes have already been able to land two edge rushers, who are three-stars Drew Sapp, Ba’Roc Willis, and Javon Pulliam. If Colorado can land Vakapuna, that could be another great addition to the defensive end room, which could help solidify one of the more important positions on the defensive side of the ball for the future of the program.

At this point, Colorado has offered Vakapuna and hosted him on an official visit on June 12, per Rivals. In addition to the Buffaloes, Vakapuna has also received offers from Colorado State, Minnesota, and Cal while making official visits to those three schools in addition to Utah.

To land the services of Vakapuna, there is definitely competition, and no clear winner, so it will be very fascinating to see how this process plays out, especially over this weekend.

With all that said, tracking Vakapuna’s decision will definitely be an interesting storyline for Colorado, whether that be this weekend or later in the process.

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