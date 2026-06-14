Three Early Matchups That Can Make or Break Colorado's Season

The difference in difficulty between the Colorado Buffaloes’ 2026 non-conference schedule and that of 2025 is substantial. Not only does Colorado face an additional Power Four opponent, but they will be on the road for two of the three games.

In addition, they are set to kick off Big 12 play on the road against a tough team in Baylor. This stretch could either set a fast pace for the Buffs’ 2026 season or derail it altogether. Here’s a look at each road contest they’ll face in that time, and how a win or loss would impact the season.

Week 1: at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Colorado Buffaloes line across from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes will kick off the 2026 season with a road rematch against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Buffaloes’ co-1990 National Champions got the best of them in Boulder in 2025, outlasting coach Deion Sanders’s team 27-20.

However, Georgia Tech lost a number of its best players from last season, so the contest may just lean in CU’s favor.

A win for Colorado in this game would be enormous, as it would start the season on a high note and gain the Buffs some immediate national attention. It will be broadcast in primetime on ESPN, giving Colorado a chance to showcase its talent on a massive stage. It would also give Coach Prime some peace of mind, as he would avenge the narrow loss he suffered in Boulder to open the 2025 season.

However, a loss could have similar effects to that Aug. 29 contest from a year ago. Colorado spun its tires after that game, not beating a Power Four opponent until Oct. 11. With Colorado not getting a home game against a Power Four school until Oct. 3 in 2026, it’s unlikely they’ll fare much better.

Week 3: at Northwestern Wildcats

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach David Braun watches game action against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Colorado’s contest against the Northwestern Wildcats presents an excellent opportunity to close out conference play. It’s the least intimidating road environment Colorado will face all season, as it will likely be the Wildcats’ final game hosted at Martin Stadium.

The stadium is typically the home of Northwestern’s soccer teams but has hosted several football home games as the university builds the new Ryan Field. It has a capacity of just 12,023, a far cry from Ryan Field’s capacity, which will be 35,000 upon its opening on Oct. 2.

If Colorado can pick up a win in this game, it will begin Big 12 play on a high note and, in all likelihood, with a winning record.

However, if Colorado is unable to beat Northwestern, it will serve as quite the negative omen. The Buffaloes’ road contests will only get more difficult from that point forward, and it will be hard for them to recover their confidence.

Week 4: at Baylor Bears

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) draws a pass interference penalty against Baylor Bears safety Devin Lemear (20) during the first half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Colorado then opens Big 12 play in Waco, Texas, against the Baylor Bears. Led by transfer quarterback and former five-star recruit per 247Sports, DJ Lagway, the Bears present a tough test for Colorado.

If Colorado has not only won its first three games but also opens up Big 12 play with a road win, the excitement in Boulder will be palpable. Colorado will have proven its ability to compete with tough teams, and given the homestand and BYE Week that follow, hopes will be high for Sanders and company.

All the Buffs would have to do at that point is ride the wave and thrive off of their rowdy Folsom Field crowds against the likes of Texas Tech and Utah. It would also mean the Buffaloes would lie just two wins away from the bowl eligibility that eluded them in 2025.

But a loss against Baylor would have the potential to derail the Buffs’ season once again. While Baylor is tough, it is far from the toughest competition the Buffaloes will take on during their Big 12 schedule. If Colorado falls at the hands of the Bears, there likely won’t be many more wins beyond the horizon for the 2026 season.

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