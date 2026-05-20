Ranking The Best Big 12 Receivers After Massive Transfer Moves

Heading into the 2026 season, there has been a significant amount of transfer portal movement in the Big 12, especially at the wide receiver position.

With the transfer portal movement essentially finished, it is time to rank the top receivers in the Big 12 and what their impact may be at their schools.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches a pass for the first down against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

1. Danny Scudero, Colorado

As the most productive receiver in the country in 2025, San Jose State transfer Danny Scudero ranks as the top receiver in the Big 12 as he prepares for the 2026 season with the Colorado Buffaloes. In Scudero’s 2025 campaign, he recorded 88 receptions for 1,297 yards and 10 touchdowns.

As a slot receiver, Scudero relies on precise route running, reliable hands, and a solid understanding of the game, which has helped him to become one of the toughest receivers to match up with in all of college football. With Colorado, Scudero will be paired with redshirt freshman Julian Lewis, who has limited experience but gets the ball out quickly, which could help Scudero to be just as productive in 2026.

In addition to the connection Scudero can make with Lewis, he also has the benefit of playing under offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, who has developed several receivers who have made it to the NFL. In Marion’s offense, it seems almost certain that Lewis and Scudero should establish a great connection and move the ball consistently.

Oct 10, 2025; Denton, Texas, USA; North Texas Mean Green wide receiver Wyatt Young (10) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the South Florida Bulls during the first half of a game at DATCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

2. Wyatt Young, Oklahoma State

North Texas transfer Wyatt Young has a tremendous opportunity to have a great showing next season after following his quarterback Drew Mestemaker to Oklahoma State. In 2025, Young and Mestemaker established a dangerous connection that was very consistent throughout the season.

In 2025, Young recorded 70 receptions for 1,264 yards and 10 touchdowns, showcasing his ability to generate explosive plays. While the Big 12 is a step up from the Sun Belt, the connection Young has with Mestemaker could be something that helps the duo to be one of the more dangerous connections in the entire conference.

Arizona State wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3. Omarion Miller, Arizona State

After transferring from Colorado to Arizona State, Omarion Miller is hoping to build on what has been a solid career thus far to become one of the premier receivers in the Big 12. In Miller’s 2025 campaign with the Buffaloes, he totaled 45 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns with very inconsistent quarterback play throughout the season.

At Arizona State, it seems that Miller will have the benefit of playing with quarterback Cutter Boley, who brings valuable SEC experience after playing at Kentucky last season. With Boley arm strength and experience, Miller has an opportunity to prove what he is capable of at his best to potentially become one of the best receivers in the Big 12.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

4. Amare Thomas, Houston

Another receiver who could prove to be one of the top in the Big 12 is Amare Thomas, who plays for the Houston Cougars. In Thomas’s 2025 season, he recorded 67 receptions for 966 yards and 12 touchdowns. Clearly, Thomas has done a great job establishing great chemistry with quarterback Connor Weigman, which could take another step forward in 2026.

In 2025, Weigman threw 25 touchdown passes, meaning that Thomas accounted for about half of the receiving touchdowns for Houston. If Weigman and Thomas can build on their connection from 2025, it seems highly likely that Thomas could lead the Big 12 in touchdown catches and could become one of the more dangerous receivers in the conference.

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) catches the ball during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

5. DeAndre Moore Jr., Colorado

One of the more interesting receivers who could be near the top of the Big 12 in 2026 is DeAndre Moore Jr., who transferred from Texas to Colorado. On the perimeter, Moore has shown the ability to be very explosive and productive the more times he can get the ball in his hands.

During Moore’s time with Texas, he recorded 77 receptions for 988 yards and 11 touchdowns, which put his great playmaking ability on display. With Moore’s playmaking ability, he has garnered a significant amount of attention. Throughout Moore’s career, he has impressed current offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, who has expressed how excited he is to coach him and hopes to accomplish great things with Moore.

With the connection that Moore and Marion have, it seems that this could be one of Moore’s best seasons yet as he begins to establish chemistry with Colorado’s quarterback Julian Lewis as well. In Marion’s offense, getting the ball in space to playmakers is a staple, which could be exactly what helps Moore to fit in and become a very productive receiver in a season where coach Deion Sanders needs the offense to be a lot more consistent.

When Moore grasps Marion’s offense and gets on the same page with Lewis, there is a strong possibility that he could become one of the most explosive receivers in the Big 12 and potentially in the country.

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