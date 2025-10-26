Three Main Takeaways From the Colorado Buffaloes' Blowout Loss to Utah
Colorado Buffaloes fans thought getting blown out was a thing of the past when Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder. But this Saturday felt like a flashback to darker days, as Utah dominated the Buffs from the opening kickoff and never looked back.
Just when Colorado had built some confidence after the bye week, it all unraveled under the lights at Rice-Eccles Stadium. It was a full-scale October meltdown — one where Utah looked faster, stronger, and far more physical in every phase.
Now, as the Buffs look to regroup, Saturday’s loss raises big questions about how they’ll respond down the stretch.
Defensive Line Exposed Early and Often
Freshman quarterback Byrd Ficklin, making his first career start for Utah, couldn’t have started out any stronger. Filling in for injured starter Devon Dampier, the 18-year-old dual-threat passer from Muskogee, Oklahoma, gashed Colorado’s defense on just the second play of the game with a 63-yard touchdown run. From there, Utah never looked back.
The Utes racked up 398 total yards of offense in the first half alone, sprinting to a 43–0 halftime lead. By game’s end, Utah had amassed 587 total yards, including over 250 on the ground.
It was a humbling night for a Colorado defensive line that simply couldn’t match Utah’s physicality in the trenches. The Utes consistently won at the point of attack and opened huge running lanes. With missed tackles, blown assignments, and poor gap discipline by the Buffs, the Utes were able to move the ball at will.
When Sanders was asked about his conversation with defensive coordinator Rob Livingston after the game, his answer was simple but reflected their performance on the night.
“It wasn’t pleasant.”
Offensive Line Collapses Against Utah Pressure
While Colorado’s offensive line has made a noticeable improvement since last season, Saturday was a harsh reminder of how far they still have to go. Against Utah’s relentless pressure, the Buffs struggled to protect quarterback Kaidon Salter and couldn’t establish any rhythm offensively.
Colorado finished the first half with a brutal negative 18 total yards of offense, and things didn’t get much better after halftime. The Utes piled up 13 tackles for loss and seven sacks on the night, overwhelming the Buffs in the trenches and suffocating their running game.
After the game, Sanders summed it up bluntly:
“They blitzed us to death. They’re still blitzing us right now, and we’re inside.”
Outplayed in All Phases — and Sanders Owns It
Colorado wasn’t just beaten on offense and defense — the Buffs were outclassed in all three phases. While the Buffs struggled to find any positivity, Utah played clean, efficient football under veteran coach Kyle Whittingham, who once again proved why his teams rarely beat themselves.
After the game, Sanders didn’t shy away from accountability, admitting that he felt outcoached and outperformed.
“It starts with me. It starts with the coaching staff — let’s forget the guys for a minute, let’s start at the top.”
Saturday’s defeat drops "Coach Prime" to 16–17 overall as Colorado’s head coach — a number that reflects both how far the Buffs have come but also how far they still have to go. The loss was also a reminder that rebuilding a consistent winner in the Big 12 takes time, depth, and discipline.
At 3–5 with four games remaining, Colorado’s postseason hopes are still alive, but the path ahead is narrow. For a team that looked ready to build on its momentum after beating Iowa State, Saturday’s collapse was a sobering reminder that progress isn’t always linear. When asked about bowl eligibility after the loss, Sanders made it clear his focus was elsewhere.
“We’re not thinking about no bowl right now. We’re thinking about this moment.”
The Buffs still have time to respond — but Utah exposed that to compete with the Big 12’s best, Colorado must not only match their opponents’ talent, but their toughness, discipline, and week-to-week consistency.