Three Main Takeaways From Colorado's Upset Win Over No. 22 Iowa State
The Colorado Buffaloes picked a great game to deliver their most complete performance of the season. Coming off back-to-back losses and winless in the Big 12, coach Deion Sanders’ Buffs entered Saturday’s matchup in desperate need of a win.
Behind a quality second-half from quarterback Kaidon Salter, a sturdy ground game, and a defense that set the tone from the opening series, Colorado was able to knock off the No. 22-ranked Iowa State Cyclones, 24–17.
The victory not only snapped Colorado’s three-game Big 12 skid but also injected new life into the Buffs' postseason hopes. Sitting at 3–4 overall and 1–3 in conference play, the Buffs still have plenty of work to do to reach bowl eligibility, but Saturday showed they’re capable of beating quality opponents when they play a complete game.
Here are three key takeaways from Colorado’s upset win at Folsom Field.
Defense Sets the Tone
Colorado’s defense came out sharp, forcing punts on Iowa State’s first four possessions and repeatedly winning on third down, holding the Cyclones to just 2-of-12 on third-down conversions all afternoon, a sign of how disruptive the Buffs were in key situations.
That early effort set the tone and bought Colorado enough time to find its rhythm offensively. For a team that has started fast but struggled to finish games, the defense’s steadiness in the first half proved critical for the Buffs. That theme carried into the fourth quarter, when the Buffs made two game-saving stands.
With just under 14 minutes to play and Iowa State threatening at the seven-yard line, sophomore safety Tawfiq Byard, with a cast covering his entire left hand, jumped a pass near the goal line for a massive interception that kept the Cyclones off the board.
On the Cyclones’ next drive, the defense came through again. Facing a fourth-and-short deep in Iowa State's own territory, Colorado’s defensive front held firm and stopped the Cyclones, flipping possession back to the Buffs and giving them the opportunity to deliver the knockout punch.
Those back-to-back stops didn’t just keep Colorado in front—they showcased the kind of resilience and situational execution that had been missing during their three-game skid.
Dallan Hayden Keeps the Ground Game Rolling
Colorado’s rushing attack continues to be its most dependable offensive weapon, and for the second weekend in a row, running back Dallan Hayden was once again at the heart of it.
The sophomore back had 12 carries for 58 yards, picking up tough yardage that extended drives and kept the Cyclones’ defense on its heels.
His biggest run of the night was a 17-yard burst late in the fourth quarter that helped cement the Buffs' win. He would have had an even bigger long of the day, breaking a 37-yarder that was erased by a holding call.
Hayden’s physicality and vision give Colorado a noticeable edge in short-yardage situations, as the 205-pound back consistently finds a way to fall forward and keep the chains moving. Paired with the offensive line’s steady play, his presence gives the Buffs a clear offensive identity they can lean on when games tighten up.
Kaidon Salter Responds in the Second Half
Salter’s outing wasn’t flawless, but he delivered when it mattered. After a shaky first half, he opened the third quarter with a 70-yard touchdown strike to Omarion Miller to give Colorado the lead back, 14-10.
Later, he capped a 10-play, 52-yard drive with a three-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Joseph Williams, putting the Buffs ahead for good.
After a dismal first half against TCU, Salter bounced back strong, avoiding costly turnovers and making big plays in critical spots. Against a ranked opponent, that kind of poise was exactly what Colorado needed from its quarterback in the second half.
Colorado’s 24–17 win over Iowa State was more than just an upset; it was a sign of growth. The Buffs eliminated costly errors, played physical football, and closed out a ranked opponent in the fourth quarter.
Now Colorado heads into their bye week on a high note, carrying momentum and confidence into the final stretch of the season. For a team fighting to stay in the bowl picture, it was the type of win that could spark a late-season surge.