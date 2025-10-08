Deion Sanders Gives Interesting Quarterback Updates On Julian Lewis, Kaidon Salter
To unique extents, Colorado Buffaloes quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis are projects.
Salter, Colorado's current starter, is like a pop quiz. His weaknesses appear from thin air after stretches of efficient, solid play. Lewis is more akin to a final exam, crowned as the long-term successor to quarterback Shedeur Sanders, but having just turned 18 years old and figuring to spend much of his freshman year in observance and study.
Coach Deion Sanders is tasked with schooling each of these signal callers into conducers of the present and future. And midway through the regular season, he kept his outlook short but sweet.
Deion Sanders Pressures Kaidon Salter
Sanders expects better from his senior signal caller, especially after a sloppy evening against the TCU Horned Frogs last Saturday. Salter threw three interceptions in the first half, capping a roughly 31-minute span between two games where he went from none to four on the season.
“I saw what you saw,” Sanders told reporters Tuesday. “We gotta do better, you know that. And we will.”
Each misfire grew more concerning in succession, as two of the four directly lost Colorado a win or six points. Three of the four seemed to stem from Salter trying to draw outside the lines too hastily.
These issues, along with generally inconsistent production and backbreaking sacks taken, have applied pressure on the Liberty Flames transfer. "Coach Prime" has been the mouthpiece of those hopes, mainly focused on the leadership qualities he's expected of a starting quarterback.
“When you come into an environment like this, and you say you’re a dog, you better bark,” Sanders said. “If not, the fanbase is gonna tell you who you are. And if you’re crazy enough to look at that, and see, and allow them to tell you who you are, you’re not that."
MORE: Why It's Time Deion Sanders Starts Julian Lewis At Quarterback For Colorado
MORE: Undercover Police, Other Changes Coming To Colorado Buffaloes' Folsom Field
MORE: Deion Sanders’ Blood Clots Update Revives a Painful Chapter From His Past
These remarks include subtle shots at Salter's responses to negative social media comments after last week's loss to the BYU Cougars. Inadvertent or not, Sanders is keeping Salter's stove hot as Colorado faces a losing season.
“You can’t placate and play-play leadership anymore," Sanders continued. "If you’re going to stand up in the locker room and proclaim this is my team, and I’m that leader, you better play, because they’re going to call you out.”
Sanders hasn't been as coy behind the scenes. Well Off Media video has produced several moments of the coach making his intentions to Salter explicitly clear.
“One thing about my players, they know exactly where I stand," Sanders said. "It’s no assumptions on anything.”
Patience Key With Julian Lewis
When asked about Lewis's status, Coach Prime noted he's progressing smoothly but implied he's not quite ready to become a full-time starter. The former five-star freshman has seen action in just one game this season, but could find himself at the helm if Colorado continues to fall.
“He’s coming around the mountain when he comes,” Sanders said.
Lewis's pocket presence and maturity for his age could be what the Buffaloes need to jumpstart a sputtering offense, where most of its issues stem from quarterback play. Colorado's offensive line has produced one of the nation's best pass protections, wide receiver play has flashed promise and the run game has been quietly excellent.
However, Sanders indicates that Lewis isn't equipped for many of the Big 12's powerful defenses. He holds the keys for 2026, but his age and size may not be the winning recipe Colorado clings to with six games left.