Blood Clot Surgery Can’t Keep Deion Sanders Off the Practice Field
The Colorado Buffaloes were shaken this week suddenly when the medical issues of head coach Deion Sanders again flared.
Sanders underwent surgery last offseason to repair complications from bladder cancer and had his bladder removed. That was more than two dozen surgeries for the head coach of the Buffaloes, and all seemed well at the time.
After Colorado's loss at TCU, Sanders told his postgame news conference that he was "hurting like crazy." He indicated that he thought there were more blood clots forming in his leg that was not getting good circulation.
Sanders spent the 16th surgery on him on Tuesday. By the next afternoon, he was out practicing again, walking around and joking with his players like nothing was wrong.
His return injected life into the team and reminded folks everywhere why Sanders' ruggedness has always been the tone for Colorado football.
What Does This Mean For Deion Sanders Long-Term?
It's hard not to think about what Sanders' ongoing health problems could mean for his long-term career in Boulder. As well as he's performed for the program, there's always a possibility that his health will eventually force him out of coaching.
Yes, he can shift to an advisory or front-office role, but the loss of Sanders from the sidelines would prove to be a vast hit for the Buffaloes.
Without Shilo and Shedeur Sanders in black and gold, perhaps there's less motive for him to remain long-term. He could readily step aside to take care of his health and family — and with everything he's endured, no one would blame him for that.
However, as long as Deion Sanders is running the show in Boulder, the Buffaloes will believe they can compete with anyone.
Can Deion Sanders Finish the Season on a High Note Despite Health Problems?
Having started 2-4, one can readily assume hope for the Buffaloes this season is evaporating, especially as far as competing with the Big 12 or embarking on a championship game run.
The schedule isn't about to get any softer, and the team is going to have to figure out how to close out games at some point. That starts with the quarterback spot, and so far Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter hasn't been able to give the Buffaloes the stability they need.
Sanders has shown he can keep pace with good, established teams. The problem is they just haven't figured out how to close the deal when it matters the most.
No magic fix, but the talent and effort are available to the Buffaloes.
If Sanders can stay healthy and keep leading the team with the same energy and drive he always has, Colorado still has a shot to turn things around and finish the season strong — showing that anything’s possible when he’s in charge.