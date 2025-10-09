Buffs Beat

Jimmy Horn Jr. Shares Heartfelt Reaction To Deion Sanders' Health Problems

Former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and Carolina Panthers rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. shared his support for coach Deion Sanders amid his latest health problems. "Coach Prime" underwent surgery for blood clots in his left leg on Tuesday but has returned to practice.

Jack Carlough

Jul 24, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) talks with media after practice at training camp. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
From former players to family and fans, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has received widespread support amid his latest battle with blood clots in his left leg.

"Coach Prime" underwent his 16th surgery in the past three years on Tuesday to help with the blood clots, which have caused him increased pain in recent weeks. Fortunately, the four-hour procedure was seemingly a success, and Sanders returned to practice on Wednesday ahead of Colorado's Week 7 game against the Iowa State Hawkeyes.

Also on Wednesday, former Colorado wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., who made his NFL debut with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, shared some kind words about "Coach Prime." Horn spent his final two college seasons at Colorado before landing with Carolina in the sixth round of April's NFL Draft.

Jimmy Horn Jr. Speaks on Deion Sanders' Health Issues

Oct 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) hands the ball off to Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Three days after hauling in two catches for 21 yards in his Panthers debut, Horn opened up about his relationship with "Coach Prime" and his seemingly never-ending string of health problems.

"Me and Coach Prime, we got a good relationship," Horn said, per Panthers beat reporter Sheena Quick. "I check in with him week in, week out, just to make sure he's doing good. My main thing, I'm worried about his health more than anything. Coach Prime is a strong individual. He makes sure everybody else is straight around him, without them having to worry about him."

Sanders was a father-like figure in Horn's life during their two seasons together in Boulder. With his own father incarcerated for drug-related charges, Horn even walked with "Coach Prime" during Colorado's senior day celebration last season.

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"What this man is going through is tremendous," Sanders said at Colorado's pro day last April. "It can be life-changing for many, but he's used it to catapult himself to the next level. Any team that drafts Jimmy Horn is going to get a blessing."

The Panthers have been somewhat protective of Horn early this season, but the former Colorado star may see a bigger role moving forward if he continues to produce. If utilized properly, Horn's speed and versatility could give the Panthers' offense a boost.

Horn closed his two seasons at Colorado with 1,008 receiving yards and seven touchdowns despite missing part of last year due to injury.

Deion Sanders Returns For Colorado's Wednesday Practice

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

As he said he would be, "Coach Prime" was present for Colorado's practice on Wednesday morning.

"I've got a lot of well-wishes of people talking about, 'You need to slow down,'" Sanders said Tuesday. "It has nothing to do with me working at the level that I'm trying to compete at. It's hereditary. It is what it is. It's nothing that I could have done to stop what's transpiring, nothing that I could take or something that I'm just not abiding by. It is what it is."

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

