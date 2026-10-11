One High-Profile Colorado Addition Who Still Needs to Justify the Hype

Some of the 2026 Colorado Buffaloes transfer portal class has stepped up. Yet a high-profile one needs to ignite this team once the bye week wraps up.

So far Tulane defensive lineman transfer Santana Hopper has shown he was built for the Power Conference level all along. Fellow edge rusher Toby Anene has adjusted greatly from North Dakota State. Linebacker Gideon Lampron is one more proving he can jump from a non-Power Four school and star out of the gate.

But for Colorado to improve and show Buffalo fans that the sky's not falling, the Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders need this talent to step up big and shake his slow start.

High-Profile Colorado Addition Must Spark the Offense

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Those three aforementioned transfers all reside on defense, which has risen as the strength of the Buffaloes. And that trio is responsible for Colorado's Big 12 leading tackles for a loss.

But them and the rest of the defense need immense help from the offense moving forward. That's where high-profile wide receiver transfer Danny Scudero must put aside his injuries and spark this struggling offense.

Scudero arrived as the nation's leader in receiving yards out of San Jose State. The diminutive wide receiver took advantage of open space and torched defenses playing in the Spartans' vaunted Spread-N-Shred.

Many fans and analysts felt Scudero would instantly fit this "Go-Go" offense installed by offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. But Scudero is off to a rough start in his transition to the P4 realm.

How a Healthy Danny Scudero Unlocks the Offense

Danny Scudero led the FBS with 1,297 receiving yards at San Jose State last season. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

A bad foot held back Scudero to start the season. He's clearly had trouble with exhibiting his plant-and-go releases on the field.

Still, Marion and the rest of the offense can benefit from a healthier, and explosive, Scudero moving forward once the Buffaloes return to the football field on Oct. 17.

The 5-9 wideout enters the Utah contest after the Saturday, Oct. 10, bye week with these numbers: Five receptions, 24 yards and zero touchdowns. He's also averaging only 4.8 yards per catch in the 2026 campaign.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fighting Blue Hens at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

He's watched returning Colorado wideout Joseph Williams step up big and surface as one of the few highlights of the dismal offensive play. Texas transfer DeAndre Moore has helped take pressure off Williams as the downfield threat.

But Colorado can certainly use Scudero to work underneath and hand the Buffaloes a very-needed third offensive option in the passing game. Plus a healthy Scudero gives either quarterback Isaac Wilson and Julian Lewis some assurance that they have more than two weapons to turn to in the passing game.

Fellow Addition Who Must Step up for Colorado

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Richard Young (9) carries the ball for a short again against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scudero isn't the only Buffalo newcomer needed to reignite this offense and get it out of this current predicament.

Alabama transfer running back Richard Young is on the hot seat too. He's already played behind Sacramento State transfer Damian Henderson II plus returning Colorado leading rusher Micah Welch.

Young himself has put up below 100 yards on his end. But he's handled only 16 carries for 49 yards and is averaging only 3.1 yards per game. Young will need to do his part and help take pressure off the other backs.

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