Tight Ends Coach Josh Niblett Names Colorado Position Making Comeback

The Colorado Buffaloes are running an offense this fall that rose in popularity during the 2010s era. Except incoming offensive coordinator Brennan Marion is putting an old-school spin on it.

Marion's "Go-Go" system is an explosive mix of downhill running with vertical shots down the field. His offense derives from past mentor Gus Malzahn, who created a cutting-edge RPO (Run Pass Option) attack during his Auburn run with quarterback Cam Newton running the show.

But while this offense prefers to attack with two natural running backs on the field, one of coach Deion Sanders' assistants revealed that a near-extinct position in Boulder is making a fierce comeback this fall, thanks to this new scheme.

What Will Return to Colorado in 2026

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tight ends coach Josh Niblett won't just have his guys flex out wide or clear running lanes at the line of scrimmage when Colorado goes 12 personnel (two tight end sets).

He unveiled to Jake Schwanitz of DNVR that the fullback position is making a return to the Rocky Mountains.

"[Tight end] Brady Kopetz [is] in the conversation to play that role," Schwanitz revealed via the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

The return of the fullback fired up some Buffaloes fans online. One praised Marion's hire to help resurrect a once-popular position across the football universe.

Fullback often earned a "dinosaur" label because the position became seldom used across the three main levels of football (high school, college and NFL). A wide majority of teams pivoted to more Spread four-wide receiver looks or ran more single-back formations without the fullback.

Revered Fullbacks From Colorado's Past

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during a time out in the game against the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Even the Coach Prime era ignored lining up a fullback on multiple downs. Sanders trusted his past offensive coordinators, Sean Lewis and Pat Shurmur, to hit defenses with a shotgun, up-tempo air attack.

The move to lure back the fullback recreates new excitement for Buffalo fans longing to see a hard-hat, blue-collar identity return to Boulder, especially when one looks at the past history of success for the fullback spot.

Lawrence Vickers is considered the last of the dying breed. The fullback pummeled linebackers and edge rushers with his lead blocking from 2002 to 2005 as Colorado operated out of the throwback I-Formation. Vickers became a sixth-round selection to the Cleveland Browns in 2006 before playing until 2012.

Jan 28, 2006: Mobile, AL, USA; North Squad full back Lawrence Vickers (17) from Colorado at the 2006 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, AL. Mandatory Credit: Photo by John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2006 John David Mercer | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But Brandon Drumm came before him. The fullback known as the "Alaska Bulldozer" averaged seven yards a carry and scored four touchdowns in his final campaign of 2002. Drumm's violent blocking paved the way for Colorado to capture its last Big 12 title in 2001. He paved the way for Chris Brown and Bobby Purify to surpass 900 rushing yards and combine for 21 touchdowns.

Even Colorado's first-ever highest-drafted offensive player ever starred at fullback in Bo Matthews, who was a No. 2 overall pick in 1974. The 6-4, 230-pounder piled up 1,339 yards with 11 touchdowns. Travis Hunter eventually joined Matthews as Colorado's second-ever No. 2 pick, though Hunter starred on both sides of the ball at wide receiver and cornerback as fans recall.

Now the 6-4, 270-pound Kopetz earns his chance to resurrect a long-lost beloved position in the mountain region. He also pivots from special-teamer to earning an increased role on offense. But he still earns the chance to run through people, just like Colorado's past-famed fullbacks.

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