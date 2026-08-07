Tight End Zach Atkins Pulls Back the Curtain on Colorado’s New Standards

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has put more responsibility on the players this offseason, and tight end Zach Atkins said that shift has been noticeable since the team began working together in January.

The senior tight end spoke after practice at Fountain-Fort Carson High School during Colorado’s first week of fall camp. Atkins discussed the leadership structure, the team’s chemistry and the development of quarterback Julian Lewis role in Brennan Marion’s new Go-Go offense.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes are spending the opening week of camp in Colorado Springs, where the team is staying at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs and practicing at Fountain-Fort Carson High School. The Buffs are scheduled to return to Boulder on Aug. 8.

Zach Atkins Sees Growth in Colorado’s Leaders

Atkins said the team’s returning leaders have gone through intense growing pains Colorado needed after last season. He said the process has been taking place since the winter, with players accepting more responsibility for the direction of the team.

“It’s been like this since January,” Atkins said. “The leaders on this team have experienced a lot of needed growth.”

Atkins and defensive back Ben Finneseth also talked about their shared faith and the role it has played in Colorado’s locker room.

"Every man on our coaching staff is rooted in faith. That’s super rare," said Atkins.

Atkins said the team begins and ends each day with prayer. He also spoke highly of tight ends coach Josh Niblett, who sends the group a Bible verse every morning and has helped strengthen the relationship between the players and the staff.

“That’s my guy. He’s family at this point,” Atkins told BuffStampede earlier this year. “The way he checks up on me, the way he cares about me and the rest of the team, is unbelievable. I really haven’t experienced that kind of love, and that kind of personal connection with a coach before.”

Zach Atkins discusses Colorado’s quarterbacks

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) runs with the ball as Houston Cougars defensive lineman Carlos Allen Jr. (5) attempts to make a tackle during the second quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atkins said Julian Lewis has made significant progress during the past year and a half, particularly in his leadership.

“He’s grown so much, just this offseason,” Atkins said. “I’m really proud of him, he’s grown as a leader and he’s found his voice.”

Lewis is expected to lead Colorado into the 2026 season after appearing in four games and making two starts as a freshman in 2025. Atkins said the growth has shown up beyond Lewis’ throwing ability, with the quarterback becoming more comfortable directing the offense and communicating with his teammates.

Atkins also mentioned Isaac Wilson and Kaneal Sweetwyne while discussing the quarterback room. He described Wilson as a “baller” who comes to work without complaining and said Sweetwyne is continuing to learn day by day.

Those three quarterbacks are working in Marion’s first season as Colorado’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Atkins said the new system creates opportunities for the tight ends and gives players multiple ways to contribute.

#CUBuffs TE Zach Atkins and DB Ben Finneseth share their full thoughts to @Jack_Carlough’s question about the man differences from spring to fall camp: https://t.co/5yRDsRM3sV pic.twitter.com/xyUmclCDjP — Oliver Hayes (@ocuhayes) August 6, 2026

The Go-Go offense gives Zach Atkins room to move

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) and inside linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atkins has previously called Marion’s offense a “pass-catching tight end’s dream,” and repeated the enthusiasm during his latest media availability.

“Being in this offense is fun. A lot of explosive plays. He challenges me every day. Next play mentality, that’s something I’ve been working on," said Atkins.

The Go-Go offense can move Atkins around the formation, with the 6-foot-4 tight end capable of lining up attached to the formation, in the backfield or split out as a receiver. He had 20 catches for 149 yards last season, and Colorado is looking for more production from him in 2026.

Atkins said the offensive and defensive lines have helped establish the pace of camp.

“They set the tone,” Atkins said.

He also described practice as physical and intense, continuing to mention that Colorado is also trying to block out outside expectations and the narratives surrounding the program.

“We don’t care about all that (the narratives), that’s all just rat poison,” Atkins said. "We're all worried about how we can get better every single day, and that's been our approach all offseason."

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