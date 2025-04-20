Transfer Quarterback Kaidon Salter Takes Reins From Shedeur Sanders For Colorado Buffaloes
Ahead of the Colorado Buffaloes annual Black and Gold Spring Game, the Buffs paused to honor the two players who helped bring the program back into the national spotlight. Former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter each had their jerseys retired in a pregame ceremony at Folsom Field — a fitting tribute to a pair of icons whose impact in Boulder won’t be forgotten.
It marked more than just a celebration. With the two former Buffs now heading to the 2025 NFL Draft watching from the sideline, the focus quietly shifted to the next chapter — and the players who could define it.
Kaidon Salter, the fifth-year senior transfer quarterback from Liberty, took his first unofficial snaps in a Colorado uniform on Saturday, looking confident, calm, and in control. He showcased his arm early, converting a long third-and-22 with a strike to tight end Zach Atkins that fired up the home crowd.
“It was amazing,” Salter said after the game. “Just watching all the people that came out to support— all I can say is it was amazing.”
Salter later connected with wide receiver Joseph Williams on a 22-yard touchdown pass, continuing the chemistry the two had developed throughout spring camp.
“Joseph is a very talented player—he's a very explosive player—he has been one of the top targets for me and JuJu,” Salter said, referencing true freshman Julian “JuJu” Lewis, the nation’s top quarterback recruit from the Class of 2025.
Lewis flashed his upside in extended reps, showing why many consider him to be the future of the program. But Salter’s command of the offense and veteran presence stood out—and may give him the edge heading into summer.
More than any single stat, it was Salter’s demeanor that left an impression. The moment didn’t feel too big. If anything, it felt like one he’s been waiting for.
“That was Shedeur and Travis’ accomplishments,” Salter said of the jersey retirements. “I’m not looking to get my jersey retired at the end of the season—I’m looking to get us to a Big 12 Championship and get to the playoffs—and just have a fun and amazing season.”
That mindset is exactly what Colorado needs. With Sanders and Hunter headed to the NFL, the Buffs are entering a new era—one that will rely on a quarterback who will not shy away from the opportunity.
Salter’s early connection with offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s system has been a plus. With no entrenched starter for the first time since coming to Colorado, Shurmur is working with a clean slate—and Salter’s dual-threat skill set could give him a leg up.
“It’s been amazing,” Salter said of working in the new system. “He might have a few more run plays in the script than he would have for any of the other quarterbacks. Getting easy completions and being able to throw 50/50 balls—just enjoying it.”
While the quarterback job is far from decided, Salter isn’t just leading the race but also the room. He’s taken a mentor role with Lewis, which could also hint at where the two quarterbacks stand.
“With me being the older guy in the room, I might speak a lot to JuJu—just on the little things,” Salter said. “It’s been all fun. I just remember the time when I was a freshman, and I had Malik Willis to mentor me, so I know what it takes to help mentor and just at the same time compete and do what I have to do.”
The spring game may not have provided all the answers fans were looking for, and with the transfer portal window open, the roster is still a fluid one. However, it gave Buffs fans something they’ve been waiting for: a first look at what's to come in the new era under Colorado coach Deion Sanders.