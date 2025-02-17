Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders undervalued in NFL Draft? Warren Sapp weighs in
Warren Sapp recently weighed in on two of the most polarizing players in college football—Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. His perspective carries weight, given his experience disrupting quarterbacks and observing elite talent throughout his career. Also, the Hall-of-Famer has been coaching them for the past year.
Sapp was effusive in his praise for Travis Hunter, comparing him to some of the greatest athletes he's ever played with, including Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, and Ray Lewis. What impressed Sapp the most was Hunter’s ability to dominate on both sides of the ball without showing fatigue. He recounted a jaw-dropping moment in Week 2 when Hunter ran a deep route on offense, then immediately switched to defense and locked down an opposing receiver, all while grinning.
Sapp referred to Hunter as a "unicorn," a player unlike any he has ever seen. His endorsement adds to the growing narrative that Hunter is a generational talent who shouldn’t be confined to traditional positional labels as he prepares for the NFL Draft.
Turning to Shedeur Sanders, Sapp didn’t hold back on his criticism of NFL analysts who question Sanders’ ability. He particularly called out Todd McShay for comparing Sanders to Jaxson Dart, an evaluation Sapp dismissed as nonsensical.
"Man, turn in your damn scouting report. Stop the bull****", Sapp said. "Whatever you talking about, make it make sense to yourself before you come in front of the world with that s***”
He highlighted Sanders’ ability to complete over 70% of his passes despite playing behind a weak offensive line, arguing that this should make him an attractive prospect for struggling NFL teams. While Sanders is not known as a mobile quarterback, Sapp emphasized that his pocket presence and ability to navigate pressure are elite traits that should translate well to the next level.
Both Hunter and Sanders will have their opportunities to further solidify their draft stock at the NFL Combine, where they’ll be joined by fellow Colorado standouts LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr.