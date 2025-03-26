Why Travis Hunter Is Being Compared To Michael Jordan For 2025 NFL Draft
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter is one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. Hunter is expected to be a top-five draft pick and could be the first non-quarterback taken off the board.
ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum released a mock draft that predicted Hunter going No. 2 overall to the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are a team that could be interested in a quarterback, but Tannenbaum does not believe that Hunter is a player that teams can pass on.
“I don’t think you pass on somebody that has that sort of ceiling. Hey, we’ll see what happens? Does Kirk Cousins become a Cleveland Brown after the draft? We’ll see. But I think the ceiling’s too high and too compelling,” Tannenbaum said.
Tannenbaum did not just predict Hunter to be the second player off the board, he compared him to NBA legend Michael Jordan.
“You remember the 1984 NBA Draft. You don’t want to pass on Michael Jordan when you take Sam Bowie, and I think Travis Hunter has the chance to be a great player,” Tannenbaum said.
Jordan is one of the greatest two-way players in the history of the NBA. He earned NBA All-Defensive First-Team nine times and was the NBA scoring champion ten times. He was also a five-time NBA MVP.
“Travis Hunter has averaged almost 115 plays per game. I think he has a chance to be someone like Michael Jordan-esque when we talk about his intelligence, his competitiveness, his durability,” Tannenbaum continued.
MORE: Colorado Quarterback Kaidon Salter Eager For Transfer Portal Target Sincere Brown
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Julian Lewis Copies Shedeur Sanders' Signature Watch Celebration
MORE: Five Colorado Buffaloes Players Turning Heads So Far In Spring Practices
There has been much speculation on which position Hunter should play in the NFL. Tannenbaum does touch on the debate in his analysis.
“I put Travis Hunter at corner. I give him 15-20 plays a game at receiver - third down, red zone, and I am ecstatic if I am the Cleveland Browns,” Tannenbaum said.
Hunter is set on playing on both sides of the ball in the league. He does understand he has to work to earn the chance to play both, but he is determined to do so. Hunter talked about proving himself on the "Travis Hunter Show."
“I have to prove that I can do it. So that’s my main thing. I'm gonna prove that I’m gonna do it, and I can do it. So he’s not telling no lie. I still got to prove it,” Hunter said. “I just can’t go into the league, and they just say, ‘Oh, here you go, Trav, you could do all this,’ and I don’t go out and show up how I’m supposed to show up.”
In 2024, Hunter’s Heisman-winning season, the Colorado star recorded 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 36 combined tackles, one tackle for loss, four interceptions, and 11 passes defended.
Hunter is a versatile player, and it will be difficult for a team to pass up on him. Hunter will likely be selected within the first four picks of the draft, potentially even going as the No. 1 overall pick.
The Colorado Buffaloes will hold their NFL Spotlight on April 4. Hunter will have one more opportunity to work out in front of NFL personnel to demonstrate his abilities on both offense and defense.
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place April 24-26, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.