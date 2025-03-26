Shedeur Sanders To Throw For First Time Before NFL Draft: Colorado Buffaloes NFL Showcase
The Colorado Buffaloes will hold an NFL Showcase on April 4. While quarterback Shedeur Sanders did not participate in workouts during the NFL Scouting Combine or the Big 12 Pro Day, he will be throwing during the NFL Showcase.
How to Watch:
The Colorado NFL Showcase will be broadcast on NFL Network from 12:30 to 2:20 p.m. MT. It will take place on Friday, April 4. The event will not be open to the public.
Shedeur Sanders Showcase Preview:
The upcoming NFL Showcase will be the first time Sanders throws in front of NFL Scouts. While Sanders has been meeting with teams and media, he has yet to throw the ball, saving it for Colorado’s pro day.
Players will begin the day in the weight room for measurements and bench press before doing the vertical, broad jump, 40-yard dash, and other workouts. The position drills, including Sanders throwing the ball, will take place in the afternoon.
When Colorado coach Deion Sanders discussed what he expects from the day, he stated he expects every NFL team to be represented.
"We should have all 32 teams in attendance because we got that many players that can flat-out play the game," Coach Deion Sanders said.
Sanders is a top NFL Draft prospect, expected to be a top ten pick. He could potentially go in the top three, with multiple teams in need for a quarterback. The debate has been between which quarterback will be off the board first, Sanders or Miami’s Cam Ward. This is Sanders’ opportunity to show why he should be the first quarterback off the board.
In 2024, Sanders finished the season with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns. He threw just 10 interceptions and was sacked 42 times. While Sanders will have to work on knowing when to get the ball out before being sacked, he has shown his toughness. Sanders has improved every year, and with NFL talent around him, he can grow into a notable player in the league.
MORE: Colorado Quarterback Kaidon Salter Eager For Transfer Portal Target Sincere Brown
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Julian Lewis Copies Shedeur Sanders' Signature Watch Celebration
MORE: Five Colorado Buffaloes Players Turning Heads So Far In Spring Practices
Sanders’ draft projection has been fluctuating throughout the offseason. While some believe he can be the No. 1 overall pick, there are also mock drafts that have him falling to the bottom of the first round.
"Sanders possesses a baseline of poise, savvy, and accuracy, traits that are integral in becoming an NFL starter. He’s slow-twitch with standard arm talent and a longer release, but he worked around those limitations with anticipation and accuracy,” NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein wrote.
With questions regarding Sanders’ accuracy, the NFL Showcase will give the Colorado quarterback a chance to demonstrate his abilities. Sanders has had a lot of time to prepare and will show the best qualities of his performance.
One of the top aspects of Sanders as a player is his confidence and strength, both physically and mentally. Sanders has received a lot of negative media attention since the NFL Scouting Combine, but he has not let that affect his confidence in himself.
“If you ain’t trying to change the franchise or the culture, don’t get me. You should know history repeats itself over and over, and I’ve done it over and over, so there should be no question why an NFL franchise should pick me,” Sanders said at the combine.
It is difficult to imagine Sanders falls lower than No. 9 in the NFL Draft. The first three teams in the draft could all possibly take a quarterback, the No. 1 Tennessee Titans, the No. 2 Cleveland Browns, and the No. 3 New York Giants. At No. 6 is the Las Vegas Raiders who could also draft Sanders if he were to fall.
With all 32 teams expected to attend the Colorado NFL Spotlight, Sanders will have the opportunity to show the league why he is a top prospect.
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place April 24-26, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.