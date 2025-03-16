What Travis Hunter Said In Response To Travis Kelce's Comments About His NFL Position
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter is one of the most versatile players in the history of college football. Though there is discussion that Hunter should choose which position to stick to in the NFL, Hunter believes he can play both and is determined to do so.
Hunter has been open about not being limited to just one position in the NFL. He was listed as a defensive back at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine and made sure when speaking to the media that it was known he was not picking just one.
“I can do everything for real. I can do anything in a football field,” Hunter said. “If they say I’m coming in as a corner, I’m gonna say I can work for receiver.”
The main component that makes people feel Hunter should pick just one position is the wear and tear that could occur. Being on the field constantly is going to tire him out quicker and expose him to a higher chance of avoidable injuries.
Recently, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce spoke on the “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, about what position Hunter should play. Kelce supported Hunter’s push to play on both sides of the ball but said he has to prove he can do it.
“It’s 100 percent possible,” Kelce said. “He’s gonna have to prove that he can do it. Nobody has ever played every single play on both sides. When Deion (Sanders) did it, he was in, like, nickel. He was in certain packages, I believe.”
Kelce continued his viewpoint, explaining that exhaustion will be an issue and that it will be something to scheme around.
“In the NFL, they’ll have to scheme up around him getting too exhausted. They really have to weigh that into their play-calling, both offensively and defensively,” Kelce said.
Hunter responded to Kelce’s statements on the “Travis Hunter Show.”
“I’m gonna prove it. That I can do it,” Hunter said confidently.
Hunter agreed with much of what Kelce said. He does want to play both sides and will look to play both positions, but he understands that is something he needs to work for.
“Like he said, I have to prove that I can do it. So that’s my main thing. I'm gonna prove that I’m gonna do it and I can do it. So he’s not telling no lie. I still got to prove it,” Hunter continued. “I just can’t go into the league, and they just say, ‘Oh, here you go, Trav, you could do all this,’ and I don’t go out and show up how I’m supposed to show up.”
Hunter won the Heisman trophy after a stellar 2024 season. Hunter recorded 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. He also recorded 36 combined tackles, one tackle for loss, four interceptions, and 11 passes defended as a cornerback.
Hunter is one of the top 2025 NFL Draft prospects and is expected to be a top-five draft pick. The versatility is appealing, and when the team that drafts him figures out the best way to use him, Hunter will be a difficult matchup in the NFL.
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place April 24-26, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.