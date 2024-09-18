Travis Hunter not Heisman worthy due to Coach Prime? Don't penalize CFB's best player
While watching the waning minutes of Colorado’s convincing domination of an inferior opponent in a hostile environment your scribe’s brain immediately zipped to this conclusion: It’s wonderful to be able to reflect back on the Buffs recent tussle with plenty of positives to unwrap.
It starts with the amazing talent that is Travis Hunter. I’ve watched closely for five decades special athletes who have donned the Buffs black and gold. These days, add gray and white. Ain’t none as dynamic. Every week the Florida native, the nation’s top recruit a few years ago, continues to build quite a resume. Following his boyhood idol turned coach to Jackson State and now Colorado has worked out well.
CBS’s television crew was effusive - rightly so - about Hunter’s 13 receptions for 100 yards, two scores and defensive prowess that included an interception and return of about 35 yards. Your correspondent was lying in bed, jammies on and nodding in agreement with their thoughts.
It felt like I was warmed to the marrow when color man Ross Tucker said this about CU’s dynamo game-changer: “When talking about the Heisman,” the former Ivy League stud who played seven NFL seasons offered this gem, “If the award is about the ‘best’ player in the nation? Hands down its Hunter. But, we know the conversation is usually about the best quarterback among the best teams.”
The sometimes fill-in host on the Dan Patrick show went on to say, “Prime agrees with me.” Then this statement led to a full-blown cranium crash. “But Prime also says Hunter will not win because of his head coach.”
Whoa. It hit me like a ton of bricks. The media has a personality it can’t ignore. The beautiful Saturday night in Fort Collins was a sellout at the Rams swanky new digs, Canvas Stadium. No surprise when Coach Prime’s involved. 13 of the 15 Buffs games under Sanders, home and away, have been sell outs. There’s no question. Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders is a dynamic personality.
The handsome 57-year-old - my wife loves his beard - pushes a lot of products and has brought much awareness to the University of Colorado. Enrollment’s up, so are revenues. The jury is still out on whether the Florida native can successfully coach at the FBS level. However, this is indisputable. CU’s back on the map thanks to the intrigue of Rick George’s bold decision to bring in an inexperienced coach but Hall of Fame athlete and showman.
The commentator’s comment that, “Prime says Hunter won’t win it because I’m his coach” blasted through the frontal lobe with this realization: For certain, Sanders has skeptics from the media and their opinion may entice those who vote for the Heisman to ignore Hunter’s influence on the game and exceptional skills. Why? Because of their disdain for Prime?
It prompts an Interesting question. But it brings up another interesting point. How well is Sanders accepted in the college football coaching stable? I recall Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy having critical remarks concerning CU’s pathway under the second-year coach. I would suspect others have similar feelings but the coaching profession is a fraternity. Everyone, especially these days with the insanity of NIL and transfer portals, is working their butts off to build or maintain their programs. Few throw rocks at one another.
Nobody’s ever done it the way CU currently operates. A revolving door of transfers and large posse documenting every moment - good, bad and ugly. Will it work? Well, we know Prime can recruit. The best player in the college game today initially committed to Florida State but flipped the minute Sanders took the job at Jackson State in 2000 before bolting to Boulder three years later.
When talking with respected football observers, there is constant chatter about Sanders. For that matter, Hunter now as well. This much we know: Few of the great players ever turn into successful coaches. There’s a handful with Bill Russell, Mike Ditka and Joe Torre the headliners.
The “Prime Effect” is vast and contradictory. It should not influence what a growing legion of fans know: If staying healthy, “Saucy-T” is Heisman worthy and should not be penalized by critics of his coach.