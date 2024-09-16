Travis Hunter snubbed in latest Heisman odds with Arch Manning's debut overhyped
Travis Hunter finds himself in a puzzling position in the Heisman Trophy race, sitting with the 13th-best odds at +3000, according to FanDuel. What’s most disrespectful is Hunter trailing Texas quarterback Arch Manning, who recently made his collegiate debut in relief of Quinn Ewers against UTSA. Despite limited action, Manning, the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning, has leaped Hunter in the Heisman odds with a +2500 line, a ranking that feels more rooted in his famous last name than his on-field accomplishments.
Hunter’s Heisman snub comes despite another stellar performance in Colorado’s 28-9 win against rival Colorado State at Canvas Stadium, where he showcased his versatility and impact on both sides of the ball. Playing in front of an announced crowd of 40,099, Hunter hauled in 13 receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns while also contributing significantly on defense with an interception and five tackles. It was a statement game that further solidified Hunter as one of college football’s most unique and indispensable talents.
The Buffaloes' offensive line, which had struggled the previous week by giving up six sacks in a loss to Nebraska, showed marked improvement, allowing only one sack against Colorado State. This gave quarterback Shedeur Sanders the time he needed to excel, completing 36-of-49 passes for 310 yards and four touchdowns, two of which went to Hunter. The connection between Sanders and Hunter has been a cornerstone of the Buffs’ offense, with Hunter’s ability to make game-changing plays in crucial moments underscoring his Heisman candidacy.
One of the game’s defining sequences came late in the third quarter. After Hunter intercepted a pass on defense, he quickly turned the momentum, capping a 5-play, 55-yard touchdown drive with a 22-yard catch against zone coverage in the corner of the end zone. It was a quintessential Hunter play—seamlessly transitioning from a defensive stop to a scoring threat—highlighting why he should be considered among the nation's best players.
For Colorado, the win was a crucial rebound from last week’s disappointing 28-10 loss at Nebraska. Avoiding another setback against Colorado State was vital, and Hunter’s all-around brilliance provided the spark needed to keep the Buffs on track. Now standing at 2-1, the Buffaloes have won seven straight against the Rams and are building momentum as they prepare to open Big 12 Conference play against Baylor.
Hunter’s performance underscores why his Heisman odds feel unjustly low. He’s been the driving force behind Colorado’s early successes, excelling in high-pressure moments and delivering on both offense and defense.
Comparatively, Manning’s rise up the board feels premature and hype-driven, especially given his limited impact thus far. As the season progresses, Hunter’s consistent excellence should warrant more serious consideration, and his current standing in the Heisman race feels like a gross undervaluation of one of college football’s most exciting players.