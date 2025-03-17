Travis Hunter's Younger Brother Trayvis Hunter Turning Heads In OT7 Football League
Despite only being a sophomore in high school, younger brother of Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter, Trayvis, put on an impressive show during the opening weekend of the OT7 Football League.
The OT7 is a 7-on-7 league organized by Overtime that showcases the country's top high school players. A wide receiver on Cam Newton's C1N team, Trayvis recorded at least one touchdown and hauled in an extra-point catch against Fleaux on Saturday. C1N ultimately won the game in Dallas, 32-23.
Fellow class of 2027 prospect Derrick Baker, a quarterback who owns offers from Auburn and Miami, connected with Trayvis on both plays.
Trayvis is a 5-7, 140-pound prospect from Effingham County High School in Springfield, Georgia. He has yet to be rated on either 247Sports or On3.
As a sophomore this past season, Trayvis hauled in 497 receiving yards and six touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. It's still early in his career, but it appears Trayvis will focus his attention on the offensive side of the ball. His older brother, Travis, was a full-time wide receiver and cornerback during his two seasons with the Buffs and was rewarded with the 2024 Heisman Trophy in December.
Following his strong sophomore season, Trayvis announced his first two college offers from Tennessee State and Jackson State. Travis spent his first college season playing for then-head coach Deion Sanders at Jackson State before the two left for Colorado.
Travis recently spoke about his younger brother playing in the OT7 during an episode of his podcast, "The Travis Hunter Show."
"I just want him to grow," Travis said. "It's about to be his junior year of high school so he got time to grow. But I want him to grow each year, dominate... I want him to dominate each year, be a better player and be able to be coachable to understand the game more. I want him to continue to grow."
Travis said he was also coached by Newton, who spent 11 seasons in the NFL and was the 2015 Most Valuable Player, during his time at OT7.
"Playing 7-on-7 was super fun," Travis said on his podcast. "You got to meet a lot of kids, a lot of different guys, and get coached by Cam Newton. Being coached by an NFL vet and player and soon-to-be Hall of Famer — I hope so — that was super cool, super fun. I was just out there having fun and you always had the competitive spirit in you because you was always competing year-round."
Other notable players who went through the OT7 include Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood and current Oregon quarterback Dante Moore.
If Trayvis continues to grow and play well against the country's best high school players in showcase events, an offer from Colorado could be on its way. Coach Prime has yet to land a class of 2026 commit, but the Buffs have been sending out offers to class of 2027 prospects. Regardless, Trayvis' future appears bright wherever he plays his college football.