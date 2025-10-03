Upset Alert Looms As Deion Sanders Prepares Colorado For TCU Battle
The Colorado Buffaloes' season has quickly shifted into survival mode.
After a narrow loss to BYU that dropped the Buffs to 2-3 overall and 0-2 in Big 12 play, Sanders’ squad is desperate for a win as their schedule only intensifies in the weeks to come.
On Saturday, Colorado returns to Texas to face a TCU program that still remembers Sanders’ stunning 2023 debut, when the Buffs shocked the Horned Frogs. That victory served as the springboard for “Coach Prime’s” national rise and put Colorado football back in the spotlight. While the context is different now, the opportunity for another memorable upset is back.
Outside of a rough outing in Houston, Colorado’s other two losses came against ranked opponents by a combined total of only 10 points. That slim margin reinforces the belief that the Buffaloes are closer to a breakthrough than their record suggests. To turn that belief into reality and overcome the 13.5-point spread, Colorado will need to execute in three critical areas.
From Behind Center
Quarterback performance will certainly help determine whether Colorado covers the spread or comes away with the upset victory.
While senior passer Kaidon Salter has shown flashes of his dual-threat playmaking ability this season, he's also made costly mistakes that have shifted momentum in Colorado’s losses. For the Buffs to have a chance in Fort Worth, Salter must be sharp, efficient, and confident from the opening drive till the clock reads zero.
Though it should be a favorable matchup for Salter and the Colorado receiving corps, as TCU ranks 11th in the Big 12 in scoring defense, giving up an average of 21.5 points per game this season.
If Colorado can find rhythm and timing with playmakers like Omarion Miller, Sincere Brown, and Joseph Williams, the Buffs could generate the explosive plays needed to give Colorado a shot at pulling off the upset.
The Secondary Must Be On
Sanders has not been shy about his frustrations with Colorado’s play from the defensive backfield.
After the loss to BYU, he sent a direct message to his DBs during this week’s press conference. When asked about what he needs from the group against TCU’s fast-paced, pass-heavy attack, Sanders put it frankly.
“Play ball, and everybody in the country is going to know you,” Sanders said. “Let me tell you something about DBs. Ninety-five percent of defensive backs play not to get beat, 5% play to make a play. I’m looking for that five.”
It was a blunt demand for urgency. A challenge that could not come at a more critical moment in the Buffs' season. TCU quarterback Josh Hoover has already thrown for more than 1,200 yards through four games, and his top target, Eric McAlister, leads the Big 12 in yards per reception at 24.6.
For Colorado, that means DJ McKinney, who drew a costly penalty against BYU, must bounce back quickly. Alongside him, Preston Hodge, Tawfiq Byard, and Carter Stoutmire will also need to play disciplined coverage while limiting the explosive plays that Sanders discussed on Tuesday. If the secondary can rise to Sanders’ call, Colorado’s defense can keep the game within reach.
Cleaning Up the Details
So far this season, execution has often been the Buffaloes’ undoing. Missed tackles, blown assignments, and penalties at the worst possible moments have consistently tilted tight games against them.
Sanders emphasized that cleaning up those details will be critical to Colorado's success.
“If you’re wrong, let’s be wrong, right. Meaning everybody [is] on the same page. I don’t give a darn if we aren’t running the right coverage that was called; if we all run it together, we’re good,” he explained to the media Tuesday in Boulder.
Against a talented and motivated TCU squad, Colorado won’t have room for miscommunication.
Success will hinge on the little things—proper tackling, disciplined coverage, and smart situational football. If the Buffaloes can execute cleanly and avoid the costly errors that doomed them against Georgia Tech and BYU, an upset remains in play.
This weekend will be another measuring stick for Sanders’. And while the task is daunting, a win in Texas would restore momentum and reestablish belief that Colorado’s rebuild is still on track.
