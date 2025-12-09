Biggest Winners and Losers Of Colorado Buffaloes’ Regular Season

The Colorado Buffaloes' season is officially over as the program finished with a 3-9 record. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the team were in some big games, keeping the score close, but with just three wins, there is much to improve on.

There were obstacles to overcome as the Buffaloes dealt with roster turnover at key positions. Despite the poor record, some players stepped up throughout the season and stood out for Colorado.

Winner: Omarion Miller

Wide receiver Omarion Miller stepped up this season for the Buffaloes’ offense. Losing four wide receivers, including three to the NFL, from the previous season is tough for any team, but Miller was a bright spot in 2025. Colorado started three different quarterbacks throughout the season, but Miller made it easier on each passer.

He is a valuable deep threat player who averaged 18.0 yards per reception this season, with his longest play being for 70 yards. Miller finished the season with 45 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns.

While there was a game in which Sanders benched Miller for being late to a team meeting, the wide receiver learned from his mistakes and stepped up the remainder of the season. He was a valuable player for true freshman quarterback Julian Lewis to pass to as he made his first two starts for the Buffaloes.

If Miller returns to Colorado in 2026, he has the chance to be one of the top receivers, especially with the hiring of offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Lewis will also be in his second year with the program, and the two could help boost Colorado’s offense big-time for next season.

Winner: Tawfiq Byard

The Buffaloes secondary had its struggles this season, but a bright spot was safety Tawfiq Byard. Byard spent two seasons with South Florida before transferring to Colorado for the 2025 season. He may be the biggest player the team brought in through the portal with his performance this season.

Byard led the Buffaloes with 79 tackles and had 0.5 sacks, four passes defended, one interception, and two forced fumbles. Byard was one of the most consistent players on the Buffaloes’ defense, earning all-conference honorable mention.

Byard stepped up as a leader and will be a player Colorado can build around for the 2026 season. The team is bringing in a young defense through the 2026 recruiting class, and with Byard on the roster, the secondary can step up in a much-needed way.

Loser: Colorado’s Defense

The Colorado Buffaloes' defense as a whole struggled this season. The defense made big plays this season and kept the team in a couple of games, but the Buffaloes also lost in some blowout matchups. The Buffaloes have to step up on defense next year.

The Buffaloes rank No. 122 in the FBS for total defense, allowing 6.14 yards per play, and 425.7 yards per game. Opposing teams were able to drive down the field at a high level against Colorado. The Buffaloes were playing catch-up in many games, unable to stop their opponents.

One notable aspect of the defense that must improve is the run defense. Colorado could not stop the run game, nor could it contain the opposing quarterback when they scrambled. This helped the opponent control the time of possession, making it harder for the Buffaloes to win games.

Colorado’s run defense ranked No. 133 in the nation, allowing 5.25 yards per run and 222.5 rushing yards per game.

Loser: Colorado’s Run Game

The Buffaloes’ run game did improve from the 2024 season, but the team still did not get the ball moving on the ground at a high level. Running back Micah Welch had some big plays for the Buffaloes, and as just a sophomore, he has the chance to step up at a higher level next year with Colorado.

Welch led the team with 384 rushing yards and four touchdowns. The team as a whole averaged just 3.5 yards per carry and needs improvement. With a new offensive coordinator and running backs coach next season, things could change for Colorado’s ground game.

Getting the run game going will help Colorado control the time of possession, but also open up the offense. Opposing defenses will not know what to expect, giving the Buffaloes the ability to drive down the field at a high level.

It may not have been the best season for the Buffaloes, and fans will expect more from Colorado next year, but there is hope for 2026. Lewis has high potential, and with a new offensive coordinator, the Buffaloes can turn things around for the better next season.

