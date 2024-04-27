Villanova's Wyatt Hummel transfers to Colorado
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes snagged another offensive lineman on Friday night. Villanova's Wyatt Hummel made it official by announcing he would be Boulder bound. He became the ninth non-skilled offensive player to join CU since the end of last season. A complete change over on the offensive line after Shedeur Sanders was sacked a record 52 times in 2023.
The 6-foot-6, 315-pound Dallas, Texas native played 30 games during his time with the Wildcats and has over 1,000 snaps under his belt. Hummel chose Colorado over more than 20 other schools, including Duke, UCF, and UNLV. He was a huge part of Villanova's offensive that put up 31.9 points per game with 55 total touchdowns last year.
Colorado has brought in 31 transfer players since the start of the first open period. However, the Buffs are negative five with key losses, including Cormani McClain, Dylan Edwards, Alton McCaskill, and Tar'Varish Dawson. They'll have three days to make up some ground with the portal closing on April 30.
Hummel comes to CU with a year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.